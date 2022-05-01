where they are needed and where they can be removed – Corriere.it

from Stefania Chiale

Until May 4th they must be worn in the workplace. Confcommercio: “Regulatory hole, just precautions”

Goodbye masks, not for everyone. An ordinance falls, another arrives, but a regulatory void remains to be filled. No compulsory mask at the entrance, but inside shops, supermarkets, restaurants and companies, the workers’ nose and mouth will continue to be covered.at least until May 4th. From Sunday 1 May the obligation to wear what has been the symbol of the Covid-19 pandemic for over two years to access all indoor places lapses – except (until June 15) to get on public transport, go to the cinema or theater, attend non-outdoor sports competitions, enter hospitals and RSA -, but as regards the employees of private companies, catering, trade, large distribution, its use or not will be agreed by internal agreements under the responsibility of the employer. And here we await the date of May 4th. Until that day, in fact, the current national protocols on the subject of anti-Covid security in the private sector are still in place.

The test in supermarkets The protocol on behavior in the workplace will be updated on Wednesday at the Ministry of Labor. “For now we will keep the mask, even the simple surgical one – says a cashier in a Carrefour in Porta Romana – for an internal decision within the group. We haven’t been told yet for how long, but I find it common sense, especially with regards to customer safety ». Same thing fromEsselunga in Gae Aulenti: «They have not communicated any changes to us from tomorrow, so we will keep it for the moment. And it seems like a right choice, as far as I’m concerned I won’t mind having it while customers may not wear it, I feel safer », admits a cashier. “In these days nothing will change for employees – he explains the president of Federdistribuzione Alberto Frausin -, we are waiting to make a decision on Wednesday all together: it worked in difficult moments in these two years, it will work even now. I believe that the fact of leaving the responsibility for this choice to companies must be decided at that table “. Knowing that the risk situations are different according to the case: “The workers are not all exposed in the same way: for example, there are companies that have equipped themselves with plexiglass protections, which we know to be effective, others that have not “. The rules applied to workers cannot, in any case, be imposed on customers.

The voice of the trade unions The indication of the unions is to keep the use of the masks for a few more months: “The pandemic has not disappeared, but there is a change of pace from the point of view of the regulatory approach, which determines a social acceptance of the risk of contagion – he comments Enzo Greco, of CGIL Milano -. This is the real element of change. On Wednesday there will be a national meeting to update the protocols. The indication we give is to wait: we believe it is right to still have some precautions. We must avoid that a lowering of the guard makes us go back: our goal is that the mask is considered one of the tools to protect people and that it is appropriately used in the performance of the work activity “.

The decision of the employers From Sunday 1 May it is the employer who decides how to behave, but «there is a regulatory hole – explains the general secretary of Confcommercio Milano Lodi Monza and Brianza Marco Barbieri -: on the basis of the new ordinance the obligation to wear a mask lapses and, in the private sector, it is deferred to the responsibility of the employer, who however awaits the guidelines with the new national protocol: in the meantime, it is reasonable to assume the right precautionary measures and therefore decide to keep the mask for your employees “.

The rules for customers For all the others, customers and patrons of shops and restaurants, there is no longer any obligation to wear a mask or a green pass, “even if there is a recommendation to wear it in cases where there can be crowds and this is taking shape in Milan address: there is relief from the generalized stop of obligations, but also attention and a sense of responsibility on the part of individual entrepreneurs ».

