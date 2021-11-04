Business

where they force us to withdraw, a nightmare (and not just for the elderly) – Libero Quotidiano

The pandemic has accelerated a process that has been going on for some time: the disappearance of ATMs for the closure more and more bank branches. Not only. more and more banking institutions are saying goodbye to the ATM that will be replaced by new withdrawal systems. Moreover, especially in small countries, banks are disappearing and new ways of withdrawing cash must be activated.

One such system is that you can withdraw your money in Pharmacy. Pharmacashin fact, it is the new service that will allow you to withdraw cash without having to look for a bank. The Innovacash brand, a startup controlled by Farma Service Centro Italia, aims to bring ATM payment and insurance servicesi to cope with the progressive decrease of service points in the area, transforming pharmacies more and more into points of reference for citizens, as is already the case for booking visits and exams.

The project, he reports HereFinance, And left in Umbria and will be replicated throughout Italy, he explains Augusto Luciani, president of Farma Service Central Italy. The cash from the pharmacies, which is still significant, will be made available to the counters for collection. “The first machine has already been installed in Perugia and is working, for this reason we are confident”.

