where they will be needed from May 1st

Next week, according to what is learned from parliamentary sources, an order from Minister Speranza will arrive which will extend the obligation to wear a mask indoors also in May, but not everywhere.

The mask will not be abandoned on May 1st. It is not yet official, but – according to parliamentary sources – the government would have decided on the basis of mediation, as has been happening for over a year now. On the one hand, the penalty takers – led by the Minister of Health Speranza – who, given the still very high number of infections, would like to slow down the farewell path to the restrictions against Covid, on the other hand the aperturists – first of all the Lega – who push to cancel all the rules as soon as possible. Once again, a meeting point was found on the issue that has been discussed for weeks now: the elimination of the obligation to wear masks indoors.

The government, with the Covid decree at the end of March, had planned the end of the obligation of green pass and mask indoors on May 1st. The farewell to green certification is substantially confirmed, as it will remain mandatory only to access the Rsa and hospitals, while on the mask the mediation has led to an extension of the obligation to wear it indoors.

The government intervention will not come with a new decree – parliamentary sources always know – but with a new order by Minister Speranza, which will extend the obligation to wear a mask indoors in a series of situations:

on urban or extra-urban public transport, therefore both local and long-distance transport (buses, metro, trains, airplanes, ships, buses)

cinema and theater

concert halls

workplaces

On the contrary, inside bars, restaurants, shops, gyms and all other indoor activities not mentioned in the short list mentioned in the indiscretions, the mask will no longer be mandatory from May 1st. In any case, the recommendation should remain to wear it in any gathering situation where the safety distance of one meter is not guaranteed.

There is a week left until the restrictions expire, so the official will arrive during the next week. With the signing of this order by Minister Speranza, the extension should presumably arrive at the end of May, or at the latest at the beginning of the summer. It must be said that – after two years of pandemic and with such a high number of infections – in the subway or at the shopping center we could continue to see many masks, even when the obligation is over.