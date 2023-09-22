Where to buy – Billboard

Courtesy photo

hot ones It is officially the most popular game on the web. *NSYNC, Jennifer Lawrence, Stephen Curry, Pedro Pascal, Anita, and Gal Gadot have all stepped into the hot seat, and whether you’re a fan of the series or just like things spicy, you may enjoy hot ones At home

Hot Ones: Truth or Dab is a hot card game that stirs the pot, forces you to spill secrets and pits players against each other. The game tests players’ general knowledge, how well they know each other, and it may even burn some bridges – all in the name of entertainment, of course.

similar to hot ones series, the card game lets players choose to answer a question on a card or face the heat. Truth or Dab features 250 “deeply personal” questions including 150 truth cards, 34 roast cards, 25 pop quiz cards, 10 BFF trivia cards, and 31 one-up cards for players to one-up each other. Are designed to try to. Answering embarrassing questions. Also included in the game: eight spoons and a bottle of The Last Dab hot sauce.

The game asks players to do things like “share a memory of an embarrassing date you want to erase”, list the months of each player’s birthday, and share their most annoying trait. There’s also a potentially spicy truth card that asks, “Who would be your last choice for 1-on-1 coolness in this room?”

Truth or Dab is designed for 3-8 players, ages 17+, and is available at major retailers like Amazon, Target, and Walmart. The game is designed to last 30-90 minutes.

