A return loudly requested for years by lovers of board games, RPGs, fantasy, come on casual gamer and by the whole generation raised between the 80s and the early 90s: Hasbro has officially opened i HeroQuest pre-order, in its new Italian edition completely revised and corrected e with renewed graphics and gameplay. there where to buy HeroQuest, there new Italian edition Hasbro immediately, in pre-order. The release date is in fact set in the main online stores at February 15, 2022.

Where to buy HeroQuest, the new Italian edition of Hasbro: the details

Precursor of the dungeon crawler, undisputed icon of the board game of the late 80s early 90s and become highly sought after among collectors, HeroQuest returns in a new revised and corrected version with the same spirit of the original game: masterfully combining the fantasy universe and miniatures in an innovative board game, with unique and inimitable content, capable of capturing the attention of all types of players.

HeroQuest it is truly a legendary game capable of immersing players, from the very first bars, in another dimension for adventures that potentially never end and where to win you need to know how to master the art of combat and magic, thus defeating terrifying monsters and by completing heroic missions.

What’s inside the new edition from HeroQuest?

We start with 90 beautifully illustrated cards and full of unbelievable artwork depicting lost treasures, ancient artifacts and powerful spells, more than 65 miniatures supplied, all highly detailed and on 25mm bases, with different models of furniture available for a truly immersive gaming experience. The legendary “Book of Quests” with 14 missions and the ability to create new ones freely making HeroQuest a potentially infinite game system.

HeroQuest is a semi-cooperative board game for 2 to 5 players. All but one players work together to defeat the forces of evil. Only one player takes on the role of Zargon, the Game Master, while the others will play the mythical heroes Barbarian, Dwarf, Elf or Wizard, united in their quest for adventures in a maze of monsters and creepy dungeon dark.