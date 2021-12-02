where to buy make-up products
Kylie Jenner’s famous makeup line also arrives in Italy.
The make-up line Kylie Cosmetics, brand created by Kylie Jenner, is now also available in Italy at Douglas perfumeries. Shop Kylie Cosmetics products online here.
Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner is a make-up brand created by Kylie to share with her fans the make-up products she uses and loves the most: the line is completely vegan, cruelty free and made with quality ingredients.
Iconic products for the lips, such as the lip tint or the kit that also includes the pencil.
Kylie Cosmetics in Italy
If you want to buy the products of Kylie Cosmetics know that from 15 July 2021 you can find them on www.douglas.it, where the line of Kylie Jenner dedicated to skincare (face care).
Kylie Jenner talks about Kylie Cosmetics
Here are Kylie’s words about her first famous make-up line:
«I founded Kylie Cosmetics with the intention of allowing my fans to have access to the products I love and use every day. I love that makeup makes us feel confident and wonderful; that’s why I want to share this feeling with you.
All my Kylie Cosmetics products are vegan, cruelty free and with ingredients that are beneficial for your skin. I made sure this didn’t compromise quality, pigmentation or performance.
Xo, Kylie “