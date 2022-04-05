Where to buy PlayStation 5: stock [abril 2022]

who has planned find stock and buy a PlayStation 5 in April You should know that it is once again a complicated task, it is difficult to find stores with stock, a situation that does not tend to improve despite the fact that the PS5 has been with us for some time.

The stock of the PlayStation 5 has not stabilized despite the time it has been with us, some have been lucky and have been able to acquire a unit, but those who intend to buy it soon will realize that it is going to become an arduous homework.

And that is if you get the PlayStation 5 at a normal price, with the shortage that there is the few units that are put up for sale are usually at a prohibitive price That would mean paying almost triple what the game console normally costs, so you have to take a good look.

Yes, it is easier to get the PlayStation 5 in the United States because the stock there seems to be more stable and, in general, it is not so complicated to acquire any of the units by any of the stores that have it in stock, although the prices also vary.

We’ll see In what stores is there stock of the PS5 for the month of Aprilif there is, it is advisable to first analyze the options and price and if you are convinced, try not to wait long to buy it because, if they have an attractive price, the units fly.

12 best games for PlayStation 5 in 2021

amazon

On amazon PlayStation 5 is available, but with a very high price that you may not be willing to pay, but we leave you the option in case you are interested in buying or simply as a follow-up to know if the price drops at any time.

There are available units of the PS5 digital and with a CD readerbut the price is almost triple what the game consoles originally cost, specifically they are available for €1,040 and €1,050, although the latter option comes with some extra accessories.

Buy: PlayStation 5 with CD player for €1,040 (Amazon)

Purchase: PlayStation 5 digital + controller + PS Plus 365 subscription card for €1,150 (Amazon)

PS5 in other online stores

Aside from Amazon, there other stores that have the PlayStation 5however, there are more days in which it is sold out than in which there is stock, but it is convenient to be attentive every few days in case they replace and bring units, let’s see which are those stores:

PS5 digital in El Corte Inglés. PS5 with reader in El Corte Inglés. PS5 digital in Game. PS5 with reader in Game. PS5 digital in Fnac. PS5 with reader at Fnac.

In all those stores, some units of the PlayStation 5 in any of its versions should arrive at some point, so it is advisable to visit the links at least once every day to see if any of the stock is replenished, but keep in mind that the availability is temporary.

Get PS5 by Telegram and other websites

Also, we recommend use Telegram to visit certain groups where they post offers and even notices of when there are units of the PS5 in a store, so you can be more attentive to a free unit so that you can buy it.

You also have at your disposal different Second-hand buying and selling websites that usually sell PS5in some cases they are practically new and sealed, but some take the opportunity to resell them at a higher price than they normally have.

Of course, be very careful when using these options and if you can, leave them as the last option, always it is better to buy in reliable stores like the ones we show at the beginning, as long as they have stock, so you ensure a safe purchase with guarantees.

By the way, do not trust websites that advertise PS5 stock with attractive prices, sometimes they can be a scam and in the end everything can be more expensive because not only could you lose all your money, but also you will not get any video console. House.

PS5 stock in the United States

As we already mentioned, in the United States you can have more luck when buying the PlayStation 5so we are going to list some store links that currently have stock there:

PS5 digital for $788 (Wallmart) PS5 with reader for $841.50 (Wallmart) PS5 digital for $759.95 (Newegg) PS5 with reader for $809.95 (Newegg)

You can see that the prices of the PlayStation 5 are also high considering what they cost in the United States, but they are there for those who are willing to buy them. What is clear is that it is difficult to find ps5 stock in Spain and other countries at more “normal” prices.

Will there be stock of PlayStation 5 in 2022?