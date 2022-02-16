Whenever new models from the Note range arrive, it’s a guaranteed success. The mid-range series of Xiaomi offers a super quality / price ratio, not to mention that it is now a widely consolidated and appreciated brand by a huge group of Mi Fans (and not only). Are you also obsessed with the new mid-range? So here it is where to buy Redmi Note 11 Pro And Note 11 Pro 5G!

Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro 5G: here’s where to buy the new mid-range that everyone wants

The new top models of the Note range arrive with a whole series of features in common but differ in the heart and the photographic sector. Redmi Note 11 Pro it is powered by the SoC Helio G96offers 4G support and is equipped with a camera consisting of four sensors (108 + 8 + 2 + 2 MPwith wide angle, macro and depth). Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G gain support for the new connectivity standard with the Snapdragon 695 but loses a sensor for the camera: it comes with a triple module from 108 + 8 + 2 MP, with wide angle and macro. The rest of the specs remain unchanged, like the large display AMOLED from 120 Hzthe super fast charging from 67Wthe support Dual SIM and the fingerprint reader positioned on the side. Do you want to discover all the secrets of the 5G model? Then take a look at ours too review complete!

NB below you will find the link to the purchase and – where available – the dedicated coupon. If you don’t see the boxes below correctly, try disabling AdBlock.

For all the details on the new Note 11 Pro range take a look to our in-depth analysis dedicated. Alternatively there is also a practical comparison between specifications, features and prices of the terminals.

AliExpress

6/64 GB – 6/128 GB – 8/128 GB – Shipping from CHINA

More Less

6/64 GB – 6/128 GB – 8/128 GB – Shipping from CHINA

More Less

In case of coupons and offers, or of the debut on other stores, we will update this page with all the news dedicated to the mid-range.

⭐️ Discover the new Weekly Flyer of GizChina with always different exclusive offers and coupons.