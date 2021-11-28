Where to buy Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G at idle on Cyber ​​Monday

Towards the last days of August, Samsung launched a new mid-range smartphone on the market which, in our review, we underlined as “the most complete in the mid-range”. Let’s talk about Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G which, compared to the models without the S in the name, has a more powerful and complete processor: the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, keeping the further peculiarities unaltered.

An interesting smartphone also for the price: if the price list communicated has always been 449 Euros, it is always relatively easy to find it for just under 400 Euros. During the week of Black Friday it was literally snapped up and it will be on Cyber ​​Monday as well, having been subject to further reductions, often completed in a short time; so let’s see where it is possible to buy it again at minimum prices.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G where to buy it while saving

For the less informed: Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G mounts a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O panel at Full HD + resolution (1800 x 2400 pixels) with 120 Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G processor – the real novelty under the hood compared to its brother Samsung Galaxy A52 5G -, 6/8 GB of RAM, up to 256 GB of ROM and photographic compartment with four rear sensors. Peculiarity, compared to the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (also only for today on offer), is the presence also of the certification against water and dust IP67, difficult to find in this price range.

🛍 Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G right now it is at its lowest price on eBay where it is offered at 319 Euros from the store neophoniastore with a positive feedback rate of 99.8%, (update: the offer has ended, now the minimum on eBay is 328 Euros). Alternatively, it is also available from Unieuro for 339 Euros, among other things in several colors.

Alternatively, it is available on Amazon but for 10 euros more or 349 euros.

If you want to know more about this smartphone we leave you to our review and comparison with Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (available at 279 € on eBay), Realme GT Master Edition (available at 269 Euro on Amazon) and Oppo Find X3 Lite (available at 299 Euros on Amazon).