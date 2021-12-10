Where to buy Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G on offer for only 299 Euros

In the second half of 2021, Samsung launched a new mid-range smartphone on the market which, in our review, we underlined as “the most complete in the mid-range”. Let’s talk about Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G which, compared to the models without the S in the name, has a more powerful and complete processor: the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, keeping the further peculiarities unaltered.

An interesting smartphone also for the price: if the price list communicated has always been 469 euros, it is always relatively easy to find it for just under 400 euros. In the last period, however, also thanks to the period full of promotions, it has been reduced several times to the excellent figure of 299 Euros, so let’s see where it is still possible to buy it at this excellent price.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G on offer at 299 euros

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G has excellent technical features such as the 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display at Full HD + resolution (1800 x 2400 pixels) with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, the processor as we said is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G – the real novelty under the hood than the brothers Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and 4G -, 6/8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal memory and photographic compartment with four rear sensors. A peculiarity, compared to the competition, is the presence of the certification against water and dust IP67, difficult to find in this price range.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is offered at 299 Euros at MediaWorld.

If you want to know more about this smartphone we leave you to our review and comparison with Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, Realme GT Master Edition (available at 274 euros on Amazon) and Oppo Find X3 Lite.