Where to Buy Selena Gomez’s Only Murders In The Building Necklace

if you have seen Only murders in the building, You’ve probably noticed that Selena Gomez’s character, Mabel, loves calendula color She wears the golden yellow hue non-stop and, yes, it’s totally intentional.

The reason behind the whimsical choice of color? According to the show’s costume designer, Dana Covarrubias, it pays homage to both Mabel’s and Gomez’s Mexican heritage. Covarrubias, who is also Mexican American, recently spoke about her use of the jewel tone and shared that it has a really powerful meaning. “It’s a symbol of pain and resurrection, as well as passion and creativity,” she said.

Beyond the color itself, Mabel has consistently donned a gold pendant necklace emblazoned with (you guessed it) marigolds throughout Season 2 of OMITB. The piece is from jewelry brand Rellery, founded by the women of AAPI, and also features a small initial charm. It’s part of the Brooklyn brand’s birth month flower collection and costs $165. According to Rellery, marigolds also represent power, strength, strength, and light.

The delicate necklace also comes in other variations, designed with different flowers such as violets, poppies, carnations, and cherry blossoms. If you’re only interested in the Gomez design (understandably), fear not: the style can still be purchased in both silver and gold.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Although Gomez’s style is undeniably elegant, I’m thinking of getting myself the peony pendant, which represents the month of September, for my fast-approaching birthday (sorry, just Dyed to make everything about me).

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Buy Selena’s necklace