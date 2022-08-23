Where to Buy Selena Gomez’s Only Murders In The Building Necklace

If you watched Only murders in the building, you’ve probably noticed that Selena Gomez’s character, Mabel, love the marigold color. She wears the yellow gold hue all the time, and yes, that’s totally intentional.

The reason for the whimsical choice of colors? According to the show’s costume designer, Dana Covarrubias, it pays homage to Mabel and Gomez’s Mexican heritage. Covarrubias, who is also Mexican-American, recently opened up about her use of the jewel tone, sharing that it has a very powerful meaning. “It’s a symbol of grief and resurrection as well as passion and creativity,” she said.

Beyond the color itself, Mabel has always donned a gold pendant necklace stamped with (you guessed it) marigolds throughout Season 2 of OMIT. The piece is from the AAPI woman-founded jewelry brand, Rellery, and it also features a small initial charm. It’s part of the Brooklyn brand’s birth month flower collection and costs $165. According to Rellery, marigolds also represent power, strength, strength, and light.

The delicate necklace also comes in other variations, designed with different flowers such as violets, poppies, carnations and cherry blossoms. If you’re only interested in Gomez’s design (understandably), fear not, the style is still available in silver and gold.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

While Gomez’s style is undeniably chic, I’m thinking of treating myself to the peony pendant, which represents the month of September, for my birthday which is fast approaching (sorry, I just had so that everything revolves around me).

