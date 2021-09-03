Where to buy used clothes in Italy

Where are we with sustainability, really? If at the communication level, awareness on environmental issues applied to the textile industry is now constant, and defines the plans for the near future of luxury fashion houses and conglomerates, all committed to reducing their impact on nature to zero, as much as consumers, in the world, during the purchase, are they guided by the essential golden rules of ethical shopping? He was wondering N.Peal, a cashmere producer brand (hypoallergenic, biodegradable, renewable material, which in the case of this brand is produced by local communities, according to traditional methods, in the interior of Mongolia). Closely interested in the matter, N.Peal then studied the data from online searches, evaluating similarities and differences between 64 countries. The result? As for Italy, the placement is very respectable: the boot is in fifth place in the European ranking, for the number of searches carried out online and guided by words such as “ethical” or “sustainable” (740 per month). A placement that sees it overtake France (690), Spain (580) and even the highly sustainable Sweden (530) and Denmark (with 590 online searches, and one of the most attentive fashion weeks to the basic rules of sustainability, which must be respected if you want to. be included in their calendar). On a macro level, and therefore on a continental level, it is the old Europe that earns the podium, with the remarkable result of over 74,000 monthly online searches, followed with a certain detachment from North America (42,430) and Asia (17,600). Specifically, what are the “magic” words typed when looking for environmentally friendly purchases? In addition to “sustainable” (47,250 monthly searches through this keyword, which also includes “sustainable fashion” and “sustainable clothing”) there is “ethical” (in second place with 17,480 searches), an adjective that highlights attention not only to environmental impact, but also the human one, with an eye to workers’ rights and their protection. In third position (8,110 searches) there is “second hand clothing”, to reaffirm the interest in a practice, that of the purchase of pre-loved garments, which promotes circularity and consequently, sustainability.

But helping consumers to move in the intricate world of sustainable shopping – a market full of possibilities, but potentially also of brands that want to capitalize on the trend, despite not having the requisites to enter the realm of sustainable brands (through greenwashing) – In recent years, a series of apps have been created that function as compasses: this is the case with Good on You, even approved by actress Emma Watson, long known for her commitment to the environment, so much so that last year she was appointed chair of the sustainability committee on the Kering board of directors. Good on you, in essence, is a directory, born in Australia, which gives marks to brands, pursuing the mission of the United Nations on sustainable development: the brands – thousands, those cataloged – are thus “judged” on the basis of different indicators. Respect for workers and transparency in the management of the distribution chain (gender equity, fair wages with respect to the cost of living in individual countries, worker safety and freedom of association) are fundamental, as well as respect for the planet (gas emissions greenhouse, wastewater treatment, micro-fiber pollution, use of chemical agents and their disposal) and that of animals (use of fur, feathers of exotic animals and how the skin is treated). To fulfill the task, Good on You uses the data provided by the brands themselves or by the conglomerates that own them, indices provided by reliable third parties (such as the Fashion Transparency Index and projects related to the CDP Climate Change and Water Security projects) as well as data provided by external bodies that are responsible for certifying the commitment of brands in specific sectors (such as Fair Trade, Cradle to Cradle, OEKO-TEX STeP and the Global Organic Textile Standard). Consequently, consumers interested in whether a brand is truly as sustainable as it claims can simply type the brand name into the search strip, and wait for the results. However, the responsibility of a circular economy lies not only with the producers, but also with the users and how they use the garments they already have in the wardrobe: to help in the management of their personal inventory, there are apps such as Stylebook (at a cost of $ 3.99). By uploading photos of your clothes and accessories, the app offers solutions to combine them that you may not have thought of before, managing to make the most of what you already have, without buying anything new.

On the same line it moves 30 wears, which encourages consumers to wear their clothes at least 30 times before getting rid of them: by loading their clothes and tagging them for each use, the goal is to extend the life of their wardrobe, avoiding the persuasive and poisonous philosophy of fast-fashion, which unconsciously convinces us to consider an old piece already after the third use. In the end, Save Your Wardrobe aims the same goal, providing its users with the best information on how to find a dry cleaning or repair service – we are all guilty of ignoring the instruction tag, cutting it when it is inside the garments and serenely forgetting the washing or treatment instructions. As a result, the garments will last longer, saving us from having to buy new merchandise. The road to sustainability is studded with good intentions, and the data shows that buyers are ready to take it, and that today, we are also equipped with the tools to help us navigate between false myths and deceptive promises. The future, perhaps, is closer than we think.

