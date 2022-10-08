Where To Find Drake Aeonblight In Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact frequently introduces new and unique enemies for players to challenge. Although it is from the same family of mechanical enemies, Sumeru’s Aeonblight Drake will surprise you with different modes and resistances. Don’t expect this to be child’s play. We’re here for you if you need help finding it or fighting it.

How to get to Drake Aeonblight in Genshin Impact

Image by Professional Game Guides

Use the Waypoint on the northern cliff near Devantaka Mountain. Turn around to enter the cave behind you. Once inside the cave, turn right.

Image by Professional Game Guides

You will see a passage just a little above you. Go on stage for your fight with the Drake Aeonblight through this passage.

How to defeat Drake Aeonblight in Genshin Impact

The Aeonblight Drake has two stances: Grounded and Airborne. He will be able to switch between the two during combat. He will also periodically expose his cores, a weak point you can exploit by bringing in a bow user with strong attacks like Ganyu or Tighnari. His eye will glow orange when charging a heavy ground attack. When he is in flight, the joints where his wings connect to his back will also glow. Hit those weak spots with charged attacks to stop the monster.

The Aeonblight Drake can also increase resistance to the element that inflicts the most damage. If you bring a team with multiple items, you can avoid some of this damage reduction.

Need help with other Sumeru bosses? Find out How to Get to Jadeplume Terrorshroom in Genshin Impact or How to Get to Electro Regisvine in Genshin Impact here on Pro Game Guides.