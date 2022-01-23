where to follow him on TV and in streaming

Another unmissable event for the Ski World Cup. The Italian stage in Cortina has already smiled at the blue colors with Sofia Goggia who won yesterday, Saturday 22 January, in front of the home crowd in the downhill.

The Bergamo champion achieved her sixth win of the season, her 17th in her career, equaling Isolde Kostner and got her sixth win of the season.

In the World Cup standings Goggia is 769 points, in third position and continues his chase to Petra Vlhova, second at 929 and to Mikaela Shiffrin who leads with 966 points.

The American star, after having skipped the downhill on the Tofane, will be back on track today, Sunday 23 January, for this highly anticipated supergiant.

Italy will hunt for an important result with Goggia, Brignone, fresh from the great victory last week in Zauchensee, Bassino, Marsaglia, Curtoni, Nadia and Nicol Delago, Melesi, Pichler.

Cortina supergiant ski: schedules on TV

The second appointment in Cortina, the supergiant, is scheduled for today.

Sunday 23 January: 11.45 am live on Raidue, Raiplay, streaming on Eurosport Player and Dazn.

