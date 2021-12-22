Where to go on “vacation”: in these countries there is no Covid

The variant Omicron Covid-19 runs, and runs all over the world: in the United States it already represents 70% of new cases of positivity, the United Kingdom has seen cases tripled in a single day and also in Italy the infections are on the rise. Despite the pandemic, however, 10 countries are still “Covid-free”, therefore without Sars-Cov-2. How is it possible?

Here are the “lucky ones”

WHO (World Health Organization) has reported a list of states where there are no masks or distancing due to the absence of the virus thanks to their geographical position and low population density. Many of these are real paradises with crystal clear sea and unspoiled nature: let’s talk about Kiribati, Micronesia, Nauru and Niue, all islands located in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. The Republic of Kiribati, in the middle of the equator, is made up of 33 islands, some of which are also uninhabited. They are all atolls, a bit like the Maldives but with much fewer inhabitants and divided into three very distant archipelagos: Gilbert, Fenice, and Equatorial Sporades (or Line Islands). Kiribati has been independent since 1979 and there, 100%, Covid does not know what it is even if the population is large, about 120 thousand inhabitants.

There Micronesia, on the other hand, it is made up of 600 islands but most of them are islets of volcanic origin and coral atolls where the population density is minimal and, although dream destinations, they are certainly not so popular due to the high costs and the geographical distance from any Village. That is why I am totally “safe” from the pandemic. As reported by the Courier service, Nauru is the smallest independent republic in the world but infamous for a detention center where the Australian government blocks asylum seekers. Niue, on the other hand, is a coral islet located between Tonga and Samoa. Since 1901 by New Zealand, which deals with its foreign relations and defense and since 1974 it has self-government.

The other countries

The list of countries without Covid-19 cases also includes the Pitcairn Islands and the Island of St. Helena: both British territories, the former are a small archipelago of islands in the South Pacific Ocean whose population is 67 inhabitants. Sant’Elena, on the other hand, is a British possession of the Atlantic Ocean, used in the past for the exile of hundreds of prisoners with a total population of about 4 thousand inhabitants. In the Covid-free list there are also the Tokelau islands, made up of three coral atolls and about 1,400 inhabitants; the archipelago of Tuvalu, in Polynesia, with less than 12 thousand inhabitants and the Turkmenistan, Presidential Republic of Central Asia (5.6 million inhabitants) which has not reported any cases of contagion since the beginning of the pandemic. In reality, there are many doubts here as well as for North Korea, which the Organization itself doubts.