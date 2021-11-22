Where to Invest Today Between Rivian and Tesla? This is the comparison

Rivian and Tesla shares have both been hot in recent weeks, but only one can be considered the best buy. Where to invest between Rivian and Tesla? This is the comparison.

Rivian ha went public in public markets less than two weeks ago. A company with only a few dozen vehicles sold and a market capitalization of over $ 100 billion seems to have stunned the imaginations of many investors. But let’s not forget that Tesla is a $ 1.1 trillion company, one of the most valuable in the world, despite only selling about 1% of all vehicles produced globally.

How can investors think about these valuations and which stock is best to invest today? Let’s break down what we know and what we don’t know about these two electric vehicle stocks.

Rivian vs Tesla Stock Comparison – Summary

Great expectations for Rivian

It is difficult to see how to justify the Rivian rating given its current production of a few hundred vehicles, but the market is a forward-looking mechanism, so we must think about what Rivian will look like in the future. The company’s first manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois has a claimed capacity of 150,000 with the potential to increase to 200,000 vehicles by 2023 with some upgrades. Rivian has talked about adding manufacturing facilities to that plant, but it’s unclear when that will happen, so 200,000 is the maximum supply we have visible right now.

We also know that Rivian has an order for 100,000 delivery vehicles from Amazon and 55,400 pre-orders for the R1T and R1S models. So, the demand is strong enough to fill production capacity, but it’s nowhere near the nearly one million vehicles Tesla sells a year.

Rivian’s goal is the market in which the company is located. Trucks and SUVs are usually a high margin business in the automotive industry, and there are basically no competitors in the electric truck and SUV industry today, and this is a great place to enter the market.

Tesla also has high expectations

As much as Rivian’s valuation is questionable now, investors should look at it Tesla valuation with the same skepticism.

From the graph below, you can see that Tesla doesn’t come close to the same stratosphere as General Motors, Ford or Toyota. There are reasons for this, such as Tesla’s car-dealership model and its higher margin, but this is one of the most valuable companies in the world and it’s hard to see how the electric vehicle maker doesn’t have a price for perfection. just like Rivian.

There are a number of reasons why Tesla got the rating it has today. The company’s $ 10,000 self-driving technology is often seen as a high-margin growth driver. Energy storage is another potential growth engine. But in the end, what really justifies Tesla’s listing is theinvestor enthusiasm which supports the high price of Tesla shares (NASDAQ: TSLA) and this is as risky as the valuation of Rivian shares (NASDAQ: RIVN) today.

Where to invest today between Rivian and Tesla? The verdict

I think it’s worth bearing in mind that Rivian’s market cap is around one-tenth of Tesla right now. So if it can generate more than a tenth of Tesla’s profits in the future, it could be a best investment.

As mentioned, Rivian expects to produce 200,000 vehicles per year by the end of 2023. Ironically, Tesla appears to be at a rate of about ten times the 2 million vehicles, based on 1.3 million deliveries expected in the year. 2022 and a 50% growth that Elon Musk has targeted. Hence, Tesla’s market cap is ten times that of Rivian, and its unit shipments are expected to be around ten times that of Rivian in two years. Based on this metric, the two companies are valued fairly evenly.

And this is where I give Rivian an edge in this comparison. Rivian sells trucks and SUVs, which traditionally have had much higher margins than cars, and that’s where Tesla focuses. Rivian’s reduced capacity base also means growth will be easier to achieve. For example, to double capacity, Rivian will have to add another manufacturing plant while Tesla may have to build another three or four plants to double production.

None of these stocks are in any way considered value stocks, but between Rivian and Tesla, I actually think that Rivian is a better buy today, and it’s a title I’ll keep on my checklist if the value gets a little more reasonable.

Tesla (TSLA) and Rival (RIVN) live stock chart

The comparison in brief

Rivian may not have significant revenue today, but that will change rapidly.

Tesla may be much better known than Rivian, but the downside is that it is one of the most valuable companies in the world and may not have much of an advantage for investors.

Rivian is worth about a tenth of Tesla, so if it can produce more than a tenth of Tesla’s profits in just a few years, couldn’t it be a better stock today?

