Where to invest today. Ethereum is the best solution to Bitcoin

Bitcoin is attracting most of the institutional attention at the moment, but its main rival looks like a better investment to date. These are the reasons that Ethereum may be a better purchase than Bitcoin today.

Is Bitcoin (BTC) which Ethereum (ETH) have offered investors incredible returns on investments over the past 10 years. With the interest shown by institutions in the cryptocurrency market that has never been higher before, the top two cryptocurrencies Ethereum and Bitcoin look set to record further gains in the future.

However, for those looking to maximize earnings and want to know where to invest between the two cryptocurrencies, Ethereum today looks like a better buy than Bitcoin. Here’s why.

Ethereum is the best fit to Bitcoin – Summary

Versatility

Ethereum is arguably one of the most versatile cryptocurrencies around. It is one of the most complex computer systems ever built.

Like Bitcoin, Ethereum can be used as a way to send value. It also has a whole ecosystem of projects built on it.

Ethereum is used by developers who wish to create cryptocurrencies for various purposes. Thanks to the ERC-20 standard, the number of completed projects has been growing for years now.

Ethereum’s value practically “exploded” in 2017 when multimillion-dollar ICOs were launched on this blockchain virtually every day.

As the ICO bubble burst and deflated Ethereum for a few years, new use cases quickly emerged.

Since Ethereum has become the number one platform for DeFi and NFT. These two are a big plus and put Ethereum on track to reach levels it has never tested before. This is because they both have the potential to transform life as we know it in many ways, from banking to music.

For context, DeFi is changing the way things like lending are done by cutting out the middleman (banks). This is opening up the benefits of the financial world to potentially billions of people who may never benefit from legacy banking.

There are many other platforms that DeFi developers can launch their projects on, but Ethereum stands out. This is because it is the most decentralized and by extension the safest.

Ethereum also has a whole ecosystem of projects, which makes it the best choice for DeFi projects that must be interconnected with other projects to be successful.

On the NFT front, Ethereum has emerged as the king, for the same reasons it is dominating at DeFi. There is also a good chance that it could grow exponentially in this market segment in the future.

This is because NFTs are proving to be an innovative way for creatives to maximize their earnings. This explains why art, music and even movies are now being turned into NFTs and sold for hundreds of thousands of dollars and, in some cases, millions. Essentially, as the use cases for NFTs increase, so will the demand for Ether as you will need it to mint NFTs.

Such versatility in use cases is not present on Bitcoin. Bitcoin was primarily designed as decentralized money for daily payments. However, due to his design, he did not perform so well in this role.

Being Ethereum a deflationary cryptocurrency, people expect it to increase in value over time. As such, there is no incentive to spend them.

Another key use case for Bitcoin that has emerged in recent years is that of store of value. While it has pretty good prospects on this front, it is still too volatile to match more established value assets like gold.

Basically in comparison with Bitcoin, Ethereum looks like a much better bet. It has real-world use cases that are diverse and growing.

Ethereum is transforming

One of the biggest criticisms they receive cryptocurrencies is polluting the planet. There is some truth, considering that a cryptocurrency like Bitcoin uses more energy than most countries. In a warming world where more people can now link human activities and climate change, this could affect the adoption of long-term Proof-of-Work cryptocurrencies.

Ethereum is addressing this problem by switching from an algorithm Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake. Through this change, it will consume less than 1% of the total energy it consumes today.

For its part, Bitcoin continues to use Proof-of-Work and critical voices are getting louder by the day. For example, waste of energy was one of the reasons given by China to ban Bitcoin mining a few months ago. Even in other large economies, such as the United States, lawmakers have strongly criticized Bitcoin’s carbon footprint.

Looking ahead, this plays in Ethereum’s favor especially in terms of attracting institutional money. This is because, in an effort to stay in the books of their stakeholders, regulators and society at large, most institutions are turning to environmentally friendly investments.

In the nascent cryptocurrency market, this could see Ethereum dominate in institutional cash flows. This is because in addition to being environmentally friendly, Ethereum has a strong use case and is a deflationary asset.

Ethereum has passive income potential

There are two ways to benefit from Bitcoin. The first is to buy and wait for it to appreciate. The second is to exchange it. Both are good strategies. For example, anyone who bought or mined Bitcoin in the early 2010s and never sold is now a millionaire.

Likewise, anyone with good trading skills and who has capitalized on Bitcoin’s volatility over the years has also made money.

For its part, Ethereum allows investors to profit from both HODLing and trading and much more. Eg, you can earn passive income from Ethereum through staking.

Since the launch of Ethereum 2.0 in December 2020, the amount of Ethereum staked increased exponentially. To bring Ethereum into play, you have to buy 32 ETH and you can earn passive income forever.

This is beneficial because the cumulative effect of the prizes up for grabs adds to the benefits of Ethereum’s appreciation of the value. It also compensates for some of the losses that result from price corrections that are characteristic of the cryptocurrency market.

Since both Bitcoin and Ethereum are equally volatile, it follows that Ethereum is a better buy than Bitcoin for anyone who wants to preserve value. Get the best of both worlds with Ethereum.

Live charts of Ethereum and Bitcoin

How to invest in cryptocurrency CFDs

To invest in cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, etc …) there are more possibilities, but certainly the simplest one is through the cryptocurrency CFD trading.

Among the advantages of trading cryptocurrencies through CFDs is being able to trade 24 hours a day, even on weekends. Also with CFDs it is possible to ‘bet’ both upwards than downwards, thus having the possibility of gaining (or losing) both during the bullish and bearish phases.

Furthermore, CFDs on cryptocurrencies can count on financial leverage of 1: 2 for retail investors. This means that by investing € 1,000, the position on the market will be double, € 2,000. Leverage has the advantage of doubling your profits but exposes you to greater risk if prices go in the opposite direction to that chosen.

To start trading cryptocurrency CFDs, you will need to:

Open an account

If you trade with CFDs, you don’t need to have a specific cryptocurrency conversion account or wallet. What you need is simply an account with a broker who offers leveraged products.

Cryptocurrencies are not affected by all those factors that normally impact traditional currencies. However, it is important to have full knowledge of the market in which you operate.

Your trading strategy will depend on your goals and preferences. Deciding which strategy is right for you is critical to short- and long-term success.

Enter the number of contracts for your position, define the closing terms of the position and click on “buy”, if you believe that the value of the virtual currency will increase, or “sell” if you believe it will fall.

Once you have reached your goal, or if you believe it is better to stop the losses, you can close the position by placing an order opposite to the opening one: if you bought, you must sell, if you sold you must buy.

