Where to keep money at home: safes and hiding places to hide valuable objects

Despite the odds, no home is safe from burglary. So, if you tend to have money, jewelry, bank cards and other valuables in your home, you may be wondering where is the best place to store them. To help you with this task, in Showroom we have gathered nine safes and other safe hiding places to keep your belongings safe at home (or away from it). All products are available on Amazon, although you can also find good options in stores like The English Court, Carrefour either Leroy Merlin.

Amazon Basics Small Safe

With a capacity of 14 litres, this safe for save cash and other belongings built in steel and has carpeted floor to protect the objects inside. The door has a Electronic lock Y two emergency keysand has two screws with concealed hinges of great resistance. It includes screws to fix it to the wall and use AA batteries.

Amazon Basics Large Safe

Their 30 liter capacity They offer enough space to store small and medium-sized items, such as important documents. The body is built on Carbon Steel -from 8 gauge on the door Y 14 gauge on the walls—, while the door incorporates two active nuts Y concealed hinges pry resistant. It has holes for power fix it to the floor or wall. Access is done with your programmable numeric keypad or with his emergency key included.

Amazon Basics Book Shaped Safe

An ingenious way to hide a safe is with this model with a book-shaped exterior. It’s perfect for hiding small items like money and jewelry, and also for taking on trips. To access, the door is hidden behind the cover and is accessed with a three digit padlock. Is available in three colors.

Amazon Basics Fire Safe

To prevent important documents and other objects from being lost in a fire, this fireproof box is the best solution. This is because it meets the modified standard UL 72 safety tests related to fire resistance; which means you can withstand 20 minutes at 650 degrees. Its structure of 14 gauge steel It is resistant and durable, whose door has a easy access keyboard and one emergency key. Have 23.5 liter capacity.

Amazon Basics Fingerprint Reader Safe

One of the safest accesses in safes has this model, which is opened using the fingerprint through his biometric reader. Its matching speed is less than a second, so it offers quick access. can store up to 50 fingerprints and has a shelf life of up to 1,000,000 uses. The body is built on Carbon Steelwith 8 gauge on the door Y 14 on the walls. offers up to 50 liter capacity.

Amazon Basics Portable Safe

To protect your most valuable belongings when you travel, this safe offers you a compact design made in anti-leverage steel premium. Their padded interior prevents bumps or scratches on objects, while access with zinc alloy combination lock provides the highest security.

Amazon Basics Drawer Safe

For the desk or the nightstand, nothing better than this safe from fine size. The door has a programmable electronic numeric keypadas well as with a emergency key. close with two active deadbolts and has pry-resistant concealed hinges. It has holes to fix it to the inside of the drawer.

wall safe

Another perfect hiding place for a safe is behind this false plug platewhat fixed by magnets to its box with opening and closing by means of a point key lock. Although requires work for installation inside the wall, the false sockets are flush with the wall to avoid suspicion.

Burg-Wächter safe

Thanks to your cylinder lock, this safe is perfect for protecting money, jewelry or any small valuables. Inside it incorporates a removable money traywith six compartments to order the different denominations. Count with one folding handle for easy movement and compact size It allows you to store it without complications in cabinets or drawers.

*All prices included in this article are updated as of 05-09-2022.

