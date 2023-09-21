Where to look? Do me a favor? Jennifer Lawrence’s new comedy

excellent actress Jennifer Lawrence Returning to the screens with a new comedy film titled “Do Me the Favor”. Similarly the artist returns with everything, because it is The film’s producer and its protagonist In a fun-filled story that promises to enthrall fans of the film genre. See where to watch the movie and what it’s about.

Where to watch Do Me the Favor? What’s new about Jennifer Lawrence?

HBO Max is a streaming platform where you can watch movies “Do me a favor”.

Its premiere is on Friday 22 September.

An erotic comedy that has been accepted by critics, Although it does not come across as a super productionIts heroine is Jennifer Lawrence, an actress with a solid career in art and auteur cinema.

Do Me a Favor is based on real events

According to the report of Los Angeles Times, Jennifer Lawrence He always wanted to work in this genre of film.

“I always wanted to do comedy. and i read a lotLawrence told The Associated Press During a conversation about the summer season premiere. “I haven’t read anything that’s funny enough.”

Moreover, this is not all, as was revealed This film is based on a real incident that happened on Craigslist, where some parents of a young teen were looking for a woman to “go out” with their son and get him “stuck” out for the summer before he entered college. From there, debate began about the veracity of the “Royal Proclamation”. But thinking about how a woman would react to that ad was enough of a starting point to spark the idea of ​​a movie. And it attracted the attention of several producers and writer-director Gene Stupnitsky.

“I wrote this movie for her because I knew how funny she was and I wanted everyone else to know that. I mean, people know he’s funny, but they wanted to see him in comedy. I thought, yes, I know how to do that. I know how to write her voice,” Stupnitsky said. “I remember saying to him, ‘I really want you to experience sitting in a movie theater and hundreds of people laughing.’ “He had a lot of experience in the movie, but he didn’t have this.”

What is Make Me the Favor about?

The official summary states the following:

“On the verge of losing her childhood home, Maddie (Jennifer Lawrence) comes across an interesting job advertisement: Rich, controlling parents look for someone to ‘date’ their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, before going to college. To her surprise, Maddie soon learns that clumsy Percy is no sure thing.