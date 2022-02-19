Where to see all the films nominated for the 2022 Oscar Awards in the US and Mexico?

Alexandra Ramos

(CNN Spanish) – The nominees for the 94th edition of the Oscar Awards have already been announced, and although several films came exclusively to theaters, many others were released through streaming platforms.

So if you want to get ready for the Oscar ceremony this March 27, we tell you where you can see the nominated films, whether you are in the United States or Mexico.

Some movies can be seen for free through streaming services, for others you will have to pay the purchase or rent and other titles have been reserved to be enjoyed exclusively on the big screen.

Being the Ricardos

Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos.”

Nominations: Best Actress (Nicole Kidman), Best Actor (Javier Bardem) and Best Supporting Actor (JK Simmons). Available USA and Mexico on: Amazon Prime Video.

Belfast

Judi Dench, Jude Hill and Ciarán Hinds in ‘Belfast’ from director Kenneth Branagh (Rob Youngson / Focus Features).

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Director (Kenneth Branagh), Best Supporting Actress (Judi Dench), Best Supporting Actor (Ciarán Hinds), Best Sound Editing, Best Original Screenplay and Best Original Song (“Down to Joy”). Available in the US: Theaters and on sale for $19.99 on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube, Vudu and Google Play. Available in Mexico: theatrical release on March 10.

coda

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actor (Troy Kotsur). Available in the US: theaters, Apple TV+. Available in Mexico: cinemas, and for rent for 50 Mexican pesos at Cinépolis Klic.

cruel

“Cruella” – Academy Award winner Emma Stone stars in a new live-action feature film about the early rebellious days of one of the most notorious and notoriously trendy cinemas. villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. (Disney +) Disney

Nominations: Best Costume Design and Best Makeup and Hairstyling. Available US and Mexico on: Disney+.

Cyrano

Nominations: Best Costume Design. Available USA: theaters. Available in Mexico: theatrical release on April 14.

Don’t Look Up

Meryl Streep portrays President Janie Orleans in “Don’t Look Up.”

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Soundtrack, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Editing. Available USA and Mexico on: Netflix.

Drive My Car

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Director (Ryusuke Hamaguchi), Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best International Film. Available US: Theaters and will premiere on HBO Max on March 2.

dunes

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Costume Design, Best Sound Editing, Best Soundtrack, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Production Design, Best Visual Effects, Best Cinematography and Best Editing. Available US: Rent for $5.99 on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Vudu and Google Play. Available Mexico: for rent for 50 Mexican pesos on Apple TV and for 149 pesos on Cinépolis Klic.

Charm

Nominations: best soundtrack, best animated film and best original song (“Dos Oruguitas”). Available US and Mexico on: Disney+.

flee

Nominations: Best Animated Feature Film, Best Documentary Feature Film, and Best International Feature Film. Available US: Hulu now rents for $1.99 on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Google Play, $3.99 on Apple TV and $5.99 on Vudu. Available in Mexico: Not available in Mexico.

king richard

Will Smith in ‘King Richard.’

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor (Will Smith), Best Supporting Actress (AunJanue Ellis), Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Song (“Be Alive”) and Best Editing. Available in the US: Theaters and on sale for $19.99 on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube, Vudu and Google Play. Available in Mexico: on sale for 199 Mexican pesos at Cinépolis Klic.

Licorice Pizza

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Director (Paul Thomas Anderson) and Best Original Screenplay. Available in the US: theaters. Available in Mexico: theatrical release on February 24.

Luca

Nominations: Best Animated Feature. Available USA and Mexico: Disney+.

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Director (Paul Thomas Anderson) and Best Original Screenplay. Available in the US: theaters and for rent for $6.99 on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube, Vudu and Google Play. Available in Mexico: not available.

Nightmare Alley

Cate Blanchett and Bradley Cooper in ‘Nightmare Alley’ from director Guillermo del Toro.

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Costume Design, Best Cinematography, and Best Production Design. Available in the US: theaters, HBO Max and Hulu. Available in Mexico: cinemas.

No Time To Die

Nominations: Best Sound Direction, Best Original Song (“No Time to Die”) and Best Visual Effects. Available in the US: theaters, HBO Max and Hulu. Available in Mexico: for rent for 60 Mexican pesos at Cinépolis Klic and Apple TV.

Parallel Mothers

Nominations: best actress (Penélope Cruz) and best soundtrack. Available in the US: theaters and for rent for $19.99 on Amazon Prime Video and Google Play. Available in Mexico: on Netflix starting February 18.

Raya and the Last Dragon

“Raya and the Last Dragon” – This animated fantasy film tells the story of a warrior named Raya who goes on a quest for dragons to stop sinister monsters known as the Druun. It is available streaming with premier access on Disney+ and in theaters. (DisneyPlus)

Nominations: Best Animated Feature. Available in the US and Mexico: Disney+.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Nominations: Best Visual Effects. Available in the US and Mexico: Disney+.

spencer

Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s “Spencer”. Credit: NEON

Nominations: Best Actress (Kristen Stewart). Available in the US: Hulu now rents for $3.99 on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube) and Google Play and $5.99 on Vudu. Available in Mexico: cinemas.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is the culmination of the trilogy known as Homecoming and the beginning of a multiverse of possibilities (Photo Sony Pictures)

Nominations: Best Visual Effects. Available in the US: theaters. Available in Mexico: cinemas.

tick, tick… BOOM!

Nominations: Best Actor (Andrew Garfield) and Best Editing. Available in the US and Mexico: Netflix.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Jessica Chastain as “Tammy Faye Bakker” in the film THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE. Photo Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. ?? 2021 20th Century Studios All Rights Reserved

Nominations: Best Actress (Jessica Chastain) and Best Makeup and Hairstyling. Available in the US: HBO Max, Hulu and for rent for $3.99 on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube, Vudu and Google Play. Available in Mexico: soon in theaters.

The Hand of God

Nominations: Best International Film. Available in the US and Mexico: Netflix.

The Lost Daughter

THE LOST DAUGHTER. (L-R) DAKOTA JOHNSON as NINA, OLIVIA COLMAN as LEDA. CR: YANNIS DRAKOULIDIS/NETFLIX ?? 2021

Nominations: Best Actress (Olivia Colman), Best Supporting Actress (Jessie Buckley) and Best Adapted Screenplay. Available in the US and Mexico: Netflix.

The Mitchells vs. themachine

Nominations: Best Animated Feature. Available in the US and Mexico: Netflix.

The Power of the Dog

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Director (Jane Campion), Best Actor (Benedict Cumberbatch), Best Supporting Actress (Kirsten Dunst), Best Supporting Actor (Jesse Plemons), Best Supporting Actor (Kodi Smit-McPhee), Best Editing Best Soundtrack, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Editing and Best Production. Available in the US and Mexico: Netflix.

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Nominations: Best Actor (Denzel Washington), Best Cinematography and Best Production Design. Available in the US and Mexico: Apple TV +.

The Worst Person in the World

Nominations: Best International Film and Best Original Screenplay. Available in the US: theaters. Available in Mexico: theatrical release on March 17.

West Side Story

Rachel Zegler as Maria in ‘West Side Story’.

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Director (Steven Spielberg), Best Supporting Actress (Ariana DeBose), Best Costume Design, Best Sound Editing, Best Cinematography, and Best Production Design. Available in the US: theaters and premieres on Disney+ on March 2. Available in Mexico: cinemas.

