Where to see Atalanta-Juve: Sky or Dazn on TV and in streaming

At 20.45 at the Gewiss Stadium a decisive challenge for the Champions League race: the Goddess is in trouble, the bianconeri with Vlahovic are looking for the definitive relaunch

Tonight in Bergamo Atalanta and Juventus are playing a big part of their European future. The classification currently sees the bianconeri in fourth place – quite far from the top trio – with 45 points, followed by Gasperini’s team with 43. The Champions League is a precious achievement, today’s is an opportunity not to be missed.

How Atalanta gets there – The Goddess comes from four winless matches between the league and the Italian cup. Just Thursday’s elimination from Fiorentina, which followed the internal knockout with Cagliari, seems to have left its mark. But for Gasp there is above all a great desire for redemption.

How Juve gets there – Opposite situation for the bianconeri who, with the arrival of Vlahovic and Zakaria, seem to have found a new push that feels like a run-up. They will both be on the pitch, the former Viola striker will have Dybala and Morata alongside.

Where to see it on TV and streaming – Tonight’s challenge at 8.45 pm will be broadcast exclusively by Dazn, therefore visible on the app or via Timvision. The commentary is entrusted to Stefano Borghi, flanked by Francesco Guidolin.

February 13 – 08:47

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link