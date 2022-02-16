Where to see Barcelona Naples on TV and streaming

WHERE TO SEE BARCELONA NAPLES – The wait is over, the big match is almost upon us: at 6:45 pm on February 17th, at Camp Nou, they will compete Barcelona and Naples. The match is valid for access to the round of 16 of Europa League but, given the blazon of the two teams, it can easily be defined as a “Champions League challenge”. Naples and Barcelona, ​​in fact, compete two years after the last time: in 2020, the two clubs met in round of 16 of the Champions League. On that occasion, it was Barcelona who prevailed: 1-1 at San Paolo in the first leg and 3-1 in Spain in the second leg.

Barcelona-Naples

How the two teams arrive at the match

Barcelona-Naples, as mentioned above, it has all the credentials to be a Champions League match and not a Europa League play-off match. So how is it possible for the two teams to face off in such a round? To blame for some disappointing performances over the past few months.

The Naples failed to directly reach the round of 16, as he arrived at the second place of their own group of Europa League. The blues have conquered 10 points in Group Cthe same as the Spartak Moscow, but it was the Russians who won the group, thanks to the two victories obtained against Napoli. Leicester, on the other hand (perhaps the favorite of the group when the draws were made), finished third, scoring only 8 points: the English will have to settle for the Conference League play-offs.

Currently, the team coached by Mr. Spalletti is third in Serie A and comes from a strip of six consecutive useful results in the league: a beautiful presentation for such a delicate challenge.

Barcelona, ​​on the other hand, had to face a disastrous start to the season. The farewell of the star Leo Messi it has not yet been digested and the team has really struggled to find a precise identity. The Dutch coach Ronald Koeman he had to play with a squad full of kids from La Cantera and had too many missteps along his way: the exemption, which arrived at the end of October, was inevitable. But, returning to the Champions League, the new coach Xavi failed to revive the Catalans: third place in Group E behind Bayern Munich and Benfica and relegation to the Europa League. After 20 years since the last time, Barcelona have not managed to get through the group stage of the highest European competition. Xavi Hernandez, however, is trying in every way to get the team back up and currently the Catalans are fourth in Liga with 39 points. The signings of Ferran Torres, Adama Traoré and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who arrived in the January market, will certainly help the club to recover quickly.

Mertens Naples Barcelona

Where to see Barcelona Naples on TV and streaming

The big match of the Europa League between Barcelona and Naples will be visible on TV on Sky. The match will be broadcast on the channels Sky Sport One (201 of the satellite, 472 and 482 of the digital terrestrial) e Sky Sports (252 of the satellite). The pre-match will be visible on the Sky Sport channel starting at 18.

Furthermore, for all Sky subscribers, the Barcelona-Naples match can also be followed in streaming on your smartphone, tablet or computer via the application. Sky Go.

Or, there is also the option Now TVSky’s on-demand streaming service: by purchasing the “Sport” package, you can choose the match from the schedule.

In addition to Sky, it will also be possible to follow the Europa League match on DAZN. For all subscribers, you will need to download the application on a Smart TV or connect it to Xbox or PlayStation consoles, or using a device such as Amazon Fire Stick or Google Chromecast. For those who cannot follow the match on TV, just connect to the site (or download the app), enter your credentials and enjoy the game on your mobile device.

The match will not be visible in clear text on TV8, channel that holds the rights of the Europa League and Conference League. In fact, only one Italian match per week will be broadcast on TV8: it has been chosen Atalanta-Olympiakos as match of the week to be broadcast in the clear.