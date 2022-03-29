Where to see CODA and the rest of the films awarded at the Oscars 2022?

Melissa Velasquez Loaiza

(CNN Spanish) – CODA, the first exclusive movie on a streaming platform, was the winner of the Oscar for Best Picture, a historic achievement for the Apple TV + streaming service.

Based on the results of other awards leading up to the Oscars, this year was already being considered a historic one for paid streaming services which, led by Netflix, have consistently undermined the industry’s resistance to seeing them as full competitors to mainstream movie releases. study.

And since we know the winners of the most recent edition of the awards, so you can see the movies.

CODA

“CODA” won three awards: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay.

You can watch this movie on Apple TV+ in the United States and some Latin American countries, and in Mexico it is available in theaters, Amazon Prime Video and for rent for 50 Mexican pesos at Cinépolis Klic.

The tape was written and directed by Sian Heder. It tells the story of a young woman played by Emilia Jones, who is the only hearing person in her deaf family.

This is the second time a deaf artist has won an Academy Award. The first time was Marlee Matlin, who won in 1987 for her role in the movie “Children of a Lesser God”.

dunes

Dune, directed by Jane Campion, took home six awards: Best Sound Editing, Best Score, Best Editing, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography and Best Visual Effects.

It is available on Apple TV+ and HBO Max. In Mexico it is for rent for 50 Mexican pesos on Apple TV and for 149 pesos on Cinépolis Klic.

Tammy Faye’s eyes

This film won two Oscars: one for Best Makeup and Hairstyling and the other for Best Leading Actress.

This movie is available on HBO Max.

Belfast

Judi Dench, Jude Hill and Ciarán Hinds in ‘Belfast’ from director Kenneth Branagh (Rob Youngson / Focus Features).

Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical journey to the violence-torn Ireland of his youth won Best Original Screenplay.

This movie is available at Available in the US in theaters and on sale for $19.99 on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, YouTube, Vudu and Google Play.

In Mexico it is available in theaters from March 10.

‘cruella’

The Disney classic took home an Oscar for Best Costume Design.

You can watch this movie on Disney+.

‘Drive My Car’

The Oscar for Best International Film went to the Japanese film “Drive my car”, directed and co-written by Ryūsuke Hamaguchi.

It is available in theaters in the US and on the HBO Max platform.

‘The power of the dog’

This film, which had 12 nominations, only took home an award for Best Direction, given to Jane Campion.

You can watch this movie on Netflix.

Charm

The film inspired by the culture and people of Colombia won an Oscar for Best Animated Film, in addition to the applause and pride of many in Colombia.

You can watch this movie on Disney+.

‘King Richard’

Will Smith won his first Oscar for his role in King Richard, although after the ceremony, his award is not the protagonist of the looks, but the slap he gave Chris Rock for joking about his wife.

This movie is available on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube and HBO.

no time to die

The most recent film in the James Bond saga, starring Daniel Craig, had three Oscar nominations, but only won the award for Best Original Song, for “No Time to Die.”

You can see this movie in theaters in some countries, HBO Max, Hulu, and Apple TV+.

