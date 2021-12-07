Sports

where to see it on TV and official formations

MILAN – The Rossoneri fans dream of a Milan night. Pioli’s men host Liverpool, already mathematically qualified and first in the group, to try the company to pass the round and reach the round of 16. The mission is complicated, because the Rossoneri have only one result available, the victory, which may not be enough if at the ‘Do Dragao’ there was no tie between Porto and Atletico Madrid. “It is a very important match, which we have tried to prepare in detail, albeit in a short time. We know our rivals well, it is a game that we have prepared wellStefano Pioli declares at the press conference – We are convinced of two things, that we are a strong team and that they are very strong. We want to compete with these teams, we want to try to win, but victory must go through a game of sacrifice, attention, great technical and tactical clarity. “. Liverpool will go down to San Siro with many second lines: “We have to turn over, we are obliged – said Klopp – for fresh legs and more energy. We will send out the best training “.

Milan-Liverpool, how to see it on TV and streaming

Milan-Liverpool, will be played at 21 in Milan and will be visible live on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 252 and free-to-air on Canale 5. Live streaming will also be available on Skygo and Now.

Milan-Liverpool, official line-ups

AC MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Kalulu, Tomori, Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Kessie, Tonali; Messias, Brahim Diaz, Krunic; Ibrahimovic. All .: Pegs.

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Alisson; N. Williams, Konaté, Phillips, Tsimikas; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Morton, Minamino; Salah, Origi, Mané. All .: Klopp.

REFEREE: Makkelie (Netherlands).

ASSISTANTS: Steegstra and De Vries (Holland).

FOURTH MAN: Higler (Netherlands).

VAR: Van Boekel (Holland).

AVAR: Dieperink (Netherlands).

Pegs: "We know Liverpool, we have to be strong"

Pioli: “We know Liverpool, we have to be strong”

