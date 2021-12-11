where to see it on TV and streaming and official formations
VENICE – “Only me in 1985 and Chiellini played in Venice. It’s all strange, you can get there by vaporetto and then the pitch is tighter. If we don’t play as provincial we risk complicating our lives”. Massimiliano Allegri asks the Juventus the maximum concentration in view of the trip to Venice. The Juventus coach (who left Arthur at home after the delay in training), does not underestimate the lagoon. “Venice at home scored a lot. Only with Inter, I think, did he not score. They play carefree, and come from a defeat against Verona. They had dominated the first half. We have to put ourselves on par with them, in terms of mentality and above all in terms of racing “. Zanetti, lagoon technician, thanks Cheerful for the words of esteem and promises battle. “I think Allegri is an honest person, if he spoke well of Venice for us it must be a source of pride. And in addition to this, knowing that Juventus does not underestimate us must make us understand many things about our potential. We want to be competitive and redeem the match against Verona which led us to be very disappointed “
How to watch Venice-Juventus on TV and streaming
The match between Venice and Juventus, valid for the seventeenth day of Serie A, will be broadcast live exclusively on Dazn. Alternatively, it will be possible to follow the textual report of the live match on our website.
Venice-Juventus, official formations
VENICE (4-3-3): Romero; Ebuehi, Modolo, Caldara, Haps; Crnigoj, Ampadu, Busio; Aramu, Henry, Johnsen. Annex: Zanetti.
JUVENTUS (4-2-3-1): Szczesny; De Sciglio, De Ligt, Bonucci, Pellegrini; Rabiot, Locatelli; Cuadrado, Dybala, Bernardeschi; Morata. Annex: Merry.
REFEREE: Valeri of Rome 2
ASSISTANTS: Di Iorio and Affatato
FOURTH MAN: Foxes
VAR:By Paolo
AVAR: Longo