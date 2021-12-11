Sports

where to see it on TV and streaming and official formations

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read

VENICE – “Only me in 1985 and Chiellini played in Venice. It’s all strange, you can get there by vaporetto and then the pitch is tighter. If we don’t play as provincial we risk complicating our lives”. Massimiliano Allegri asks the Juventus the maximum concentration in view of the trip to Venice. The Juventus coach (who left Arthur at home after the delay in training), does not underestimate the lagoon. Venice at home scored a lot. Only with Inter, I think, did he not score. They play carefree, and come from a defeat against Verona. They had dominated the first half. We have to put ourselves on par with them, in terms of mentality and above all in terms of racing “. Zanetti, lagoon technician, thanks Cheerful for the words of esteem and promises battle. “I think Allegri is an honest person, if he spoke well of Venice for us it must be a source of pride. And in addition to this, knowing that Juventus does not underestimate us must make us understand many things about our potential. We want to be competitive and redeem the match against Verona which led us to be very disappointed “

Juve has arrived in Venice: travel by vaporetto to reach the hotel

Look at the gallery

Juve has arrived in Venice: travel by vaporetto to reach the hotel

How to watch Venice-Juventus on TV and streaming

The match between Venice and Juventus, valid for the seventeenth day of Serie A, will be broadcast live exclusively on Dazn. Alternatively, it will be possible to follow the textual report of the live match on our website.

Venice-Juventus, official formations

VENICE (4-3-3): Romero; Ebuehi, Modolo, Caldara, Haps; Crnigoj, Ampadu, Busio; Aramu, Henry, Johnsen. Annex: Zanetti.

JUVENTUS (4-2-3-1): Szczesny; De Sciglio, De Ligt, Bonucci, Pellegrini; Rabiot, Locatelli; Cuadrado, Dybala, Bernardeschi; Morata. Annex: Merry.

REFEREE: Valeri of Rome 2

Watch all Juventus Serie A TIM matches on DAZN. Activate now

Allegri: "We are like the egg ... there is always the surprise"

Watch the video

Allegri: “We are like the egg … there is always a surprise”

ASSISTANTS: Di Iorio and Affatato

FOURTH MAN: Foxes

VAR:By Paolo

AVAR: Longo

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Juve, the psychologist arrives: Allegri is looking for a reaction

November 2, 2021

decision against Atalanta fans

November 1, 2021

2022 World Cup qualifiers, Northern Ireland-Italy 0-0: Azzurri forced to playoffs | News

4 weeks ago

the numbers were with Lewandowski

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button