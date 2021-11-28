where to see it on TV and streaming? Channel between Dazn and Sky
Sassuolo Naples where to see it? The two teams return to the field with the Serie A championship commitments for the fifteenth day of the championship that will be Sassuolo Naples. Where to see Sassuolo Napoli on TV and streaming. Spalletti hosted with the Azzurri at Mapei Stadium by Dionisi’s team. The 15th day of Serie A Tim will be played on Wednesday 1 December at 8.45pm.
Where to see Sassuolo Napoli TV channel
You discover how and where to see Sassuolo Napoli on TV and streaming between Dazn and Sky. Where you see Sassuolo Napoli live on TV and streaming? The match will be broadcast on DAZN like the rest of the season, with some exclusive games also on Sky Sport. The game in question, however, will be available on TV and streaming only on one device. Indeed, the race Sassuolo Napoli will be visible only on DAZN and not on Sky, by having a subscription to the DAZN platform.
All the news on the transfer market and not only on Napoli
Sassuolo Napoli live Streaming live
Sassuolo Napoli live streaming Free – Where to watch Sassuolo Napoli live streaming? The match is Serie A: it is possible, alternatively, to follow the match also in streaming, by downloading the DAZN app on Smartphone, Tablet, Xbox, PS4, PS5 or PC.
- 11/30 18:30 Atalanta-Sweden: DAZN and Sky
- 11/30 18:30 Fiorentina-Sampdoria: DAZN
- 30/11 20:45 Verona-Cagliari: DAZN
- 30/11 20:45 Salernitana-Juventus: DAZN
- 1/12 18:30 Bologna-Rome: DAZN
- 1/12 18:30 Inter-Spezia: DAZN
- 1/12 20:45 Genoa-Milan: DAZN and Sky
- 1/12 20:45 Sassuolo Naples: DAZN
- 2/12 18:30 Turin-Empoli: DAZN
- 2/12 20:45 Lazio-Udinese: DAZN and Sky
