where to see it on TV and streaming

ITALY– North Macedonia fifth mating

Portugal-Turkey sixth pairing: the winner will play at home against the winner of Italy-North Macedonia

17.15 SEEDS, ITALY COUPLE WITH PORTUGAL FOR THE FINAL, IF ANY

Scotland first drawn among the top seeds, Semifinal 1

Wales second draw among the seeded, Semi-final 2. These two seeded are coupled.

Russia third draw among the seeded, Semi-final 3

Sweden fourth drawn among the seeded, Semi-final 4. These two seeded are coupled.

ITALY fifth raffled among the seeded, semi-final 5.

Portugal sixth drawn among the seeded, Semifinal 6. These two seeded are coupled.

17.10 THE EUROPEAN QUALIFIED

Three remaining of the thirteen total places for Europe, already qualified for Qatar 2022 Germany, Denmark, Belgium, France, Croatia, Spain, Serbia, England, Switzerland and the Netherlands

17.07 MATTHAUS, KAREMBEU AND TIAGO SPEAK

Before the draw, space for the opinions of the legend of Inter, Bayern and Germany and the old acquaintances of Samp and Juve midfielders

17.03 CEFERIN TALKS

“Italy and Portugal, the last two winners of the European Championships are in the playoffs, this says a lot about how important European football is. I wish all teams the best of luck.”

AT 5 PM INFANTINO SPEAKS

Fifa president Gianni Infantino presents the draw: “A long journey full of pitfalls to reach the World Cup, now the last step is missing for these twelve teams, who will compete for three places in March 2022”

Draw for qualifiers, the participating national teams

These are the participating national teams, divided into two bands:

– Band 1: Italy, Portugal, Russia, Scotland, Sweden, Wales

– Band 2: Austria, Czech Republic, North Macedonia, Poland, Turkey, Ukraine

Twelve teams for three slots

The three European slots for the 2022 World Cup that have not been assigned at the end of the group stage of the preliminary competition will be decided by three mini playoff tournaments in which a total of 12 teams will participate. To the ten runners-up of the groups of the European qualifiers, two teams have been added according to the overall ranking of the Nations League 2020/21: Austria And Czech Republic. Specifically, these places went to the two highest ranked teams among the Nations League group winners who did not directly qualify for the finals neither by winning their own group nor reaching second place in the European qualifiers and therefore entering by right in the play-offs.

How the draw works

The six best runners-up in the group stage of the European qualifiers are in Pot 1 e they will play the play-off semifinal at home. The other six, on the other hand, are in the second tier. To determine the six best runners-up who went to the first bracket, the results against the sixths (for groups of six) were not considered and the following criteria were applied in the following order: highest number of points; better goal difference; higher number of goals scored; higher number of goals scored away; higher number of wins; higher number of away wins; fewer disciplinary points based only on yellow and red cards received by players and coaching staff (red cards = three points, yellow cards = one point, red card for two yellow cards in one match = three points); 2020/21 Nations League access list. The draw will distribute the six best runners-up (i.e. those in Pot 1) in the semifinals 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 and designate them as home teams. The first team drawn will occupy the home position in the semifinal 1, the second drawn the semifinal 2 and so on until the pot is empty. The draw will then assign the teams in the second pot to the pairing of the semi-finals one at a time. The first team drawn from Pot 2 will occupy the away team position in semifinal 1, the second team drawn in semifinal 2 and so on until all the pairing of the semi-finals are determined. Semi-finals 1 and 2 go to path A of the play-offs, semi-finals 3 and 4 to path B and semi-finals 5 and 6 to path C. To determine who of the semi-final winners will play the final at home, an additional draw will be made for each path.

Dates and restrictions

Are there any restrictions? The “no clash” between some teams will mean for example that Ukraine and Russia will not be able to be paired by drawing lots.

Here’s when the play-offs will be played:

– Play-off semi-finals: Thursday 24 March 2022

– Play-off finals: Tuesday 29 March 2022

Uefa will confirm the starting times after the draw. The final phase of the 2022 World Cup to be played in Qatar will have a different calendar since for the first time the World Cup will not be played in May, June and July; the tournament in fact it will start with the opening race on 21 November and will end with the final on 18 December. The final stage draw should take place ad April 2022.

Where to see it on TV and streaming

The playoff draw will be broadcast live on Raidue starting at 4.55pm, streamed on Rai Play, live also on Sky and also streamed through Uefa and Fifa channels.

Date and time of the draw: November 26, 2021 at 5 pm

Live TV: Rai 2, Rai 2 HD (channel 502), Sky

Live streaming: Rai Play, FIFA.com, Official UEFA YouTube Channel