where to see it on TV, in streaming and official formations

TURIN – At 9 pm, at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Juve will host Sampdoria in the first knockout round of the Italian Cup. The bianconeri are called to defend the title and they will face a team that has just sacked their coach: Roberto D’Aversa. Allegri’s team has returned from eight consecutive useful results in the league, so he will want to try to confirm the progress made in recent months. Having escaped the Italian Super Cup, won by Inter, the bianconeri are ready to hunt down the national cup. The first obstacle along the way is Sampdoria which in the two previous rounds eliminated two Piedmontese formations: first the 3-2 against Alessandria and in the round of 32 the 2-1 against Turin. The winner of tonight’s match will challenge one between Sassuolo and Cagliari. Juve have always found the goal against Sampdoria in the previous nine in the Italian Cup, scoring a total of 28 goals in nine games (3.1 on average per match). The balance in the competition between the two teams says eight successes of the Old Lady and a single affirmation of the Dorians: 2-1 in the group stage of the 1986/87 edition.