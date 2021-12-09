where to see it on TV, streaming and probable formations

SOFIA (BULGARIA) – Roma arrive in Sofia with the hope of overtaking Bodo Glimt, closing the group in first place, immediately gaining access to the second round of the Conference League without going through the February playoffs. Mourinho is anxiously awaiting the transfer market in January but first he will have to try to cheer up the morale of a group back from the internal blow against Inter: “The negative results are explained by the problems we are facing in this period. – explained the Portuguese coach at the press conference – I imagined there would be difficulties but I did not expect so many together between injuries, suspensions and Covid. This is not easy“. Mourinho, however, considering the adverse weather conditions, leaves three big shots at home:”Rui Patricio, Smalling and Mkhitaryan are not called up. With all the accidents that have happened to us we have to be careful“.