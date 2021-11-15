Where to see Italy on TV in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers: Rai match channel

Italy’s matches for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in Qatar are broadcast on free-to-air TV by Rai and streamed on RaiPlay. On Rai Uno the live TV of the next matches of Italy, engaged in group C, will be broadcast.

The path of the Italian national team towards the qualifications for the World Cup in Qatar 2022 is starting towards the end. After the draw at home with Switzerland, Mancini’s Italy will face the last decisive match of Group C, that against Northern Ireland. The match is scheduled for today, Monday 15 November 2021, at 8.45 pm and will be broadcast live on free-to-air TV on Rai Uno and streaming on RaiPlay. The result of this match will decide whether the national team led by Mancini will close in first place in the standings, earning direct access to the World Cup, or will have to face the playoffs as second in the group.

All matches ofItaly are broadcast in live TV on Rai, which will propose the matches of the Azzurri coached by Roberto Mancini both on TV and live streaming on RaiPlay. In group C together with Italy are Bulgaria, Lithuania, Switzerland and Northern Ireland. Here’s where to see the matches of Italy in the clear on Rai and in streaming.

2022 World Qualifiers on TV, where to see Italy in the clear

AND Rai 1 the channel that will broadcast free-to-air (at no additional cost) the live match of the National team Roberto Mancini. Commentary and technical commentary of the match will be preceded by the usual links between the studio and the field, both before and after the match, to collect interviews and opinions accompanying the match.

World Cup qualifiers on TV and streaming November 14: Spain-Sweden where to see it on Mediaset channels

Where to see the matches of Italy in live streaming

It will be possible to follow the matches of Italy also in live streaming. Using a good internet connection for better signal reception and conversion, you can connect to the Rai Play platform. After free registration, you will have access to the contents proposed in the programming schedule of the different state TV channels. The devices to be used are the usual ones: fixed (PC or a smart TV) and mobile (smartphone, notebook, tablet).

Italy’s next matches for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers

The national team is included in Group C together with Switzerland, Northern Ireland, Bulgaria, Lithuania. Below is the calendar of the next races for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in Qatar: