Where to see ‘Jumper’ today, the film with which to take a walk around the world in an hour and a half

The platforms of streaming They are full of movies and series, so many that sometimes it is difficult to decide. If you don’t have things clear, you can spend much more time than you should going through a catalog where, in the end, all the movies look the same to you. That is why, from time to time, it is a great pleasure to get carried away by what is shown on television.

If you want to play it safe and know what movies are shown on the small screen, you have to know that this Tuesday at 10:25 p.m. Jumper, at Paramont. A sci-fi action film directed by Doug Liman, who fronted The Bourne Affair Y Mr and Mrs smith. It stars Hayden Christensen, Jamie Bell, Samuel L. Jackson, and Rachel Bilson.



‘Jumper’ is an action movie. Twitter / Third Parties

David Rice (Hayden Christensen) has grown up with the mysterious power that almost everyone dreams of possessing: he is a “jumper”, capable of teleporting anywhere in the world he imagines. He has so far used his powers to escape his past, feed his vast fortune and remain completely independent. He has never known limits, boundaries or consequences.

Plot

A thief who teleports to find his way



But when David discovers another young man just like him, a hotheaded rebel globetrotter named Griffin, the truth of his existence is revealed. He is no longer a curious oddball freak of nature, but part of a long line of genetic abnormalities known as “jumpers,” who are never safe. However, there are some gentlemen, called “paladins” who do not agree that the “jumpers” have these skills.

This is the first time that Hayden Christensen and Samuel L. Jackson have worked together again after the prequels of starwars. It is an expected tandem, since together they participate in one of the most mythical scenes of the saga. In this film, however, both interpreters are antagonists: Jackson plays Roland Cox, commander of the paladins who swore to end the “jumpers”, which Christensen represents.



Samuel L. Jackson is the villain of this movie. Twitter / Third Parties

A film with a great premise and potential, but experts agree that it was not developed properly. A starting point so attractive that it was almost impossible for it to turn out well, both in terms of plot and character development. Even so, it is an entertaining option for the public, as long as they do not expect too much.

The first choice to play the lead was Eminem

One of the most complicated scenes in the film takes place in the Colosseum in Rome. The production managed to shoot on the original stage, but the conditions were very strict. They could only do it with natural light so as not to damage the environment and the shooting schedule had to be from 6:30 to 8:30 and from 15:30 to 5:30, so as not to disturb the tourists.



The cast of ‘Jumper’. Twitter / Third Parties

The film is based on a novel by Steven Gould, the script varies a lot from the original writing. In addition, the book has several continuations and a larger world than the one presented in the film, however, it was decided not to continue with the saga, although it could have been a trilogy without any difficulty.

Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson met on set and were in a relationship for 10 years

Some say that the sequel can be seen at some point, some news indicated its possible premiere in 2018 and others in 2024. The truth is that it was never filmed or produced. It is difficult for this second part to arrive, although in the audiovisual world you never know when they can rescue dead projects.