Where to SEE Pumas vs Cruz Azul TODAY? Time and transmission Concachampions

After some complicated Quarterfinals for the Liga MX teams, in which the goals were not lacking, Pumas and Cruz Azul ensured that at least one national team will be in the Final of the Concacaf Champions League 2022.

If you want to know everything related to this game of Ida of the Concachampions semifinalssuch as what time is it and where to watch itkeep reading that we will tell you these and other details below.

How do they get there?

The University They managed to turn around a complicated scoreboard and sneak into the Semifinal of the tournament. In the Quarters they faced the New England Revolution, the MLS club that won the first leg 3-0; however, the comeback took place at the University Stadium after drawing on aggregate and beating their rival on penalties.

On the other hand, the path of Machine it was calmer in the previous stage. In the Ida he beat Montreal by the minimum and in the Vuelta he tied, so advanced without problem to the semifinals.

Last game between UNAM and La Maquina

Pumas and those of La Noria already saw each other’s faces in the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX. They met at the Azteca Stadium during Matchday 10three points that the locals took by a score of 2-1.

So far, Cruz Azul has a safe ticket to the Liguilla, ranking fourth in the campaign with 20 points; while those led by Andrés Lillini are in the Repechage zone by ranking ninth with 15 units.

Summary Cruz Azul vs Pumas

Forecast

Based on recent history, we could say that Everything indicates that Juan Reynoso’s men will triumph. However, we must not forget the claw that Pumas puts game after game, all in order to get the victory.

Channel and schedule of Pumas vs Cruz Azul

Online Transmission Semifinals Concachampions 2022

In case you can’t watch it on pay TV, you won’t have anything to worry about. And it is that you will have the opportunity to review the best of the meeting, in addition to the minute by minute live with us at halftime.

Tickets

Tickets for the Semifinal Pumas vs Cruz Azul can be purchased via Ticketmaster and their prices range from 192 to 840 pesos. CU doors will open three hours before the game.