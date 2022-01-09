Where to see Roma-Juve at 18:30 on TV and LIVE streaming – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos
After the heavy defeat with the Milan, the Rome takes the field tonight at 18:30 for the 21st day of A league. The opponent is there Juventus by Max Merry (disqualified). Roma-Juve is the last crossroads for a place in the Champions League, and the Giallorossi must hit the victory with the aim of remaining as close as possible to the first in the standings to reach the Bianconeri and stretch on Lazio and on the Fiorentina (both at 32 points) with the Viola having played one game less. The Special One should confirm the defense at 3 despite the absence of Mancini, and replace Karsdorp, also stopped for qualifying, with the newcomer Maitland-Niles.
The live TV of Roma-Juventus will be broadcast live exclusively on Dazn, starting at 17:45. It will also be visible for its subscribers on smart TVs compatible with the app.For those who prefer it, through Dazn, they will be able to watch the game in live streaming even on their PC or notebook, by connecting with the official website of the platform, and on all devices. mobile devices such as tablets and smartphones, by previously downloading the app. The commentary will be entrusted to Pierluigi Pardo, with the technical commentary of Massimo Abrosini. Alternatively, it is possible to follow the match with the news LIVE by ForzaRoma.info and with Instagram and Facebook updates.
ROME (3-5-2): Rui Patricio; Smalling, Kumbulla, Ibanez; Maitland-Niles, Pellegrini, Cristante, Mkhitaryan, Vina; Shomurodov, Abraham. All .: Mourinho.
JUVENTUS (4-2-3-1): Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Rugani, De Sciglio; Locatelli, Bentancur; McKennie, Dybala, Church; Kean. All .: Landucci (Allegri suspended).
January 9, 2022 (change January 9, 2022 | 16:41)
