Where to see Roma-Juve at 18:30 on TV and LIVE streaming – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

After the heavy defeat with the Milan, the Rome takes the field tonight at 18:30 for the 21st day of A league. The opponent is there Juventus by Max Merry (disqualified). Roma-Juve is the last crossroads for a place in the Champions League, and the Giallorossi must hit the victory with the aim of remaining as close as possible to the first in the standings to reach the Bianconeri and stretch on Lazio and on the Fiorentina (both at 32 points) with the Viola having played one game less. The Special One should confirm the defense at 3 despite the absence of Mancini, and replace Karsdorp, also stopped for qualifying, with the newcomer Maitland-Niles.