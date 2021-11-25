Where to see Roma-Zorya at 21:00 on TV and LIVE streaming – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

Sports

Where to see Roma-Zorya at 21:00 on TV and LIVE streaming

There Rome will be on the pitch tonight for the match of Conference League against it Zorya Luhansk. After the victory in Genoa, Mourinho will try to find continuity, also hoping for a misstep of the Bodo Glimt to try to regain the top of the group and directly qualify for the second round.

The live TV of Rome-Zorya will be streamed from Dazn, visible by all its subscribers on smart TVs compatible with the app and on all televisions connected to the TIMVISION BOX, to a PlayStation 4/5 or Xbox console (One, One S, One X, Series X, Series S) or to an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast device. The match will be broadcast live on free-to-air TV on TV8 (digital terrestrial channel number 8) and in pay per view from Sky on Sky Sport Action (number 206 of the satellite) and Sky Sport (number 253 of the satellite) channels. Through the website and the social channels Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, Forzaroma.info will keep you updated on the LIVE of the match.

ROME (3-4-1-2): 1 Rui Patricio; 23 Mancini, 6 Smalling, 3 Ibanez; 2 Karsdorp, 55 Darboe, 17 Veretout, 92 El Shaarawy; 77 Mkhitaryan; 22 Zaniolo, 9 Abraham All .: Mourinho

Zorya (4-3-3): 53 Matsapura; 45 Favorov, 32 Imerekov, 4 Cvek, 10 Khomchenovskiy; 23 Buletsa, 29 Nazaryna, 7 Kochergin; 22 Kabaiev, 28 Gromov, 90 All .: Skrypnyk

November 25, 2021 (change November 25, 2021 | 17:10)

