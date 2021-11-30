Sports

where to see Salernitana-Juventus and all the matches of the 15th day of the championship- Corriere.it

from Arianna Ascione

The complete Sky Sport, Dazn and Timvision programming of the new midweek shift, which will start on Tuesday 30 November

It starts Tuesday 30 November there 15 Serie A matchday, third midweek round from the start of the 2021/22 championship. It starts at 18.30 with Atalanta-Venice (which can be followed live in streaming on Dazn, Timvision, Sky Go and Now and on TV on Sky Sport 251 and Sky Sport Calcio channel 202) and Fiorentina-Sampdoria (Dazn / Timvision). The two matches scheduled at 20.45 will follow, Salernitana-Juventus (Dazn / Timvision) e Verona-Cagliari (Dazn / Timvision).

Wednesday’s program: Inter, Milan and Napoli

Wednesday 1st December

at 18.30 they will be played Inter-Spezia (Dazn / Timvision) and Bologna-Rome (Dazn / Timvision), while at 20.45 it will be the turn of Genoa-Milan (streaming on Dazn, Timvision, Sky Go and Now – on TV on Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno channel 201, Sky Sport 4K channel 213 and Sky Sport Calcio channel 202) and Sassuolo-Naples (Dazn / Timvision).

Thursday’s program with Turin

Finally, two meetings were held by Thursday 2 December: Turin-Empoli at 18.30 (Dazn / Timvision) e Lazio-Udinesand at 8.45 pm (streaming on Dazn, Timvision, Sky Go and Now – on TV on Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport 4K channel 213 and Sky Sport Calcio channel 202).

