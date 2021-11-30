where to see Salernitana-Juventus and all the matches of the 15th day of the championship- Corriere.it
The complete Sky Sport, Dazn and Timvision programming of the new midweek shift, which will start on Tuesday 30 November
It starts Tuesday 30 November there 15 Serie A matchday, third midweek round from the start of the 2021/22 championship. It starts at 18.30 with Atalanta-Venice (which can be followed live in streaming on Dazn, Timvision, Sky Go and Now and on TV on Sky Sport 251 and Sky Sport Calcio channel 202) and Fiorentina-Sampdoria (Dazn / Timvision). The two matches scheduled at 20.45 will follow, Salernitana-Juventus (Dazn / Timvision) e Verona-Cagliari (Dazn / Timvision).
Wednesday’s program: Inter, Milan and Napoli
Wednesday 1st December
at 18.30 they will be played Inter-Spezia (Dazn / Timvision) and Bologna-Rome (Dazn / Timvision), while at 20.45 it will be the turn of Genoa-Milan (streaming on Dazn, Timvision, Sky Go and Now – on TV on Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno channel 201, Sky Sport 4K channel 213 and Sky Sport Calcio channel 202) and Sassuolo-Naples (Dazn / Timvision).
Thursday’s program with Turin
Finally, two meetings were held by Thursday 2 December: Turin-Empoli at 18.30 (Dazn / Timvision) e Lazio-Udinesand at 8.45 pm (streaming on Dazn, Timvision, Sky Go and Now – on TV on Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport 4K channel 213 and Sky Sport Calcio channel 202).
November 30, 2021 (change November 30, 2021 | 16:26)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED