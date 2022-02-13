Where to see Super Bowl for free, the event in Italy also in the clear

Not only DAZN, the Super Bowl 2022 will also be broadcast unencrypted on Rai 1. The challenge for the NFL title, the most watched sporting event on TV in the USA, will in fact be broadcast in Italy free-to-air on public TV on the night between Sunday 13 and Monday 14 February, starting at 00.15.

The hosts of the Los Angeles Rams will be on the pitch at SoFI Stadium in Los Angeles for the 56th edition of the Super Bowl (for the second consecutive season the home team has reached the last act, after last year’s success of the Bucaneers in Tampa Bay) and the Cincinnati Bengals, returning to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1989, after having played three finals without ever having won one.

Great anticipation not only for the challenge on the pitch, but also for the halftime show, which will have a parade of stars who combined have won a total of 44 Grammys, the Oscars of music. Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige will perform on stage during the intermission. These are artists who are exponents of the hip-hop or rap music genre, all of which have been awarded multiple awards. Eminem alone has won 15 Grammy awards. Hip hop is a popular genre especially among African Americans and it is significant that the National Football League (Nfl) chose these artists for the half-time show.

Where to see Super Bowl, the event on TV

The challenge will also be broadcast in Italy unencrypted, starting at 00.15 on Rai 1 (while Rai 2 will continue the transmission of the Beijing 2022 Olympics matches) as well as on the Rai Play streaming platform: the commentary will be entrusted to Vezio Orazi and James Brockman “Brock” Olivo, former NFL player, former coach of the Italian national team and with a past as a manager in Kansas City.

