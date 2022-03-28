Where to see the 10 candidates, and the winners, in streaming and/or in theaters

The Oscar winners have been announced. And here we offer where you can see the 10 titles that were candidates for the award for best film, and also Tammy Faye’s eyeswhich won two statuettes, for best leading actress and makeup and hairstyle, and more films that won statuettes.

They are arranged alphabetically in English, which is how the Hollywood Academy made them known at the time. Which ones are in theaters, which ones in Netflixon hbo maxon Disney+on AppleTV+…

Belfast



It takes place in the 60’s. Kenneth Branagh shot it in black and white. Photo File Clarin

Drama. 2021. 98′, SAM 13. By: Kenneth Branagh. With: Jude Hill, Caitriona Balfe, Ciarán Hinds, Jamie Dornan, Judi Dench.

Kenneth Branagh himself -who this Thursday, February 10, premieres death on the nile– defined it as his most personal film. How autobiographical will there be in it: it is the story of a child, in the middle of the Belfast conflict in the ’60s, when the Northern Ireland Civil Rights Association campaign wanted to end discrimination against the Catholic minority/ nationalist.

Oscar nominations: 7

Awards: 1. Best Original Screenplay, for its also director, Kenneth Branagh.

where to see it: In theaters, it premiered on Thursday, February 24.

CODA



Emilia Jones is the daughter who helps her deaf and dumb family. Photo File Clarin

Dramatic comedy. USA/France/Canada, 2021. 111′, SAM 13. From: Sian Heder. With: Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur.

A sentimental knockout is this small, but great film. Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the only one in her family – her mom (Marlee Matlin, from I Will Love You Quietly), dad (Troy Kotsur) and older brother – who is not deaf and mute, and is the link with the outside world. . She helps out on the family fishing boat, but she considers a musical career far from town.

Oscar nominations: 3

Awards: 3. Best Film, Adapted Screenplay (for fellow director Sian Heder) and Supporting Actor (Troy Kotsur).

Where to see it: It was re-released in theaters and is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

don’t look up



Jonah Hill, Leo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence. Cast flower. Netflix Photo

Dramatic comedy. USA, 2021. Original title: “Don’t Look Up”. 138′, SAM 13. From: Adam McKay. With: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett.

A comet is about to reach Earth, and two astronomers (Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence) try in vain to convince the president of the United States and her entourage (Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill) to do something. When they are not heard, they start a media tour.

Oscar nominations: 4

Awards: 0

Where to see it: On Netflix.

Dune



Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet, the young faces of the film. WB photo

Action/Adventure. USA/Canada, 2021. Original title: “Dune”. 155′, SAM 13. From: Denis Villeneuve. With: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Javier Bardem.

Director of blade runner 2049 adapted from Frank Herbert’s sci-fi bestseller: The son of a noble family (Thimotée Chalamet) wishes to avenge the death of his father (Oscar Isaac) and save a planet he was given orders to protect.

Oscar nominations: 10

Awards: 6. Best Original Music, Cinematography, Editing, Visual Effects, Sound, and Production Design.

Where to see it: On HBOMax.

Drive My Car



Hidetoshi Nishijima, the actor and director in the plot, and Toko Miura, his driver. Photo File Clarin

Drama. Japan, 2021. 179′, SAM 13. By: Ryusuke Hamaguchi. With: Hidetoshi Nishijima, Toko Miura, Reika Kirishima.

An actor and theater director is married to a playwright, who dies unexpectedly. Some time later, they call him to put on a play, and they put a woman as his driver. Her relationship with her will change her life.

Oscar nominations: 4

Awards: 1. Best international film.

Where to see it: MUBI will premiere it on its platform on April 1. And it will be on Saturdays 9 and 16 and Sundays 10 and 17 April in the Lugones Hall of the General San Martín Theater.

king richard



Demi Singleton, Saniyya Sidney and Will Smith. WB photo

Drama. USA, 2021. Original title: “King Richard”. 144′, SAM 13. From: Reinaldo Marcus Green. With: Will Smith, Aunjaune Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton.

The true story, incredible as it may seem, of Richard Williams, the father of tennis players Serena and Venus Williams. How he trained them to become elite athletes, being him and the whole family from the lower and working class. The statuette to Will Smith is a fixture.

Oscar nominations: 6

Awards: 1, Best Leading Actor, for Will Smith.

Where to see it: On HBOMax.

Licorice Pizza



Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman (son of Philip Seymour Hoffman). Photo IPU

Dramatic comedy. USA, 2021. 133′, SAM 13. By: Paul Thomas Anderson. With: Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Bradley Cooper, Sean Penn, Tom Waits.

In a few words, it is the love story between a 15-year-old boy and a 25-year-old woman. Coming, going, all in the San Fernando Valley, in the ’70s. Director of Magnolia and The master He has a predilection for those first-time loves, for sexual awakening and for relationships -friendship, companionship and a couple-. Let’s see how the movie does.

Oscar nominations: 3

Awards: 0

Where to see it: On cinemas.

the alley of lost souls



Bradley Cooper in the new Guillermo del Toro. disney photo

drama/thriller USA, 2021. Original title: “Nightmare Alley”. 150′, SAM 16. From: Guillermo del Toro. With: Bradley Cooper, Rooney Mara, Cate Blanchett, Willem Dafoe, Toni Collette.

New adaptation of the crime novel by William Lindsay Gresham. Stanton (Bradley Cooper) is a poor devil who arrives at a funfair, learns “secrets” of clairvoyance, but is later discovered by a psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett). It is the next film by Guillermo del Toro after winning the Oscar with the shape of water.

Oscar nominations: 4

Awards: 0

Where to see it: In Star+.

the power of the dog



Benedict Cumberbatch, protagonist of the film by Jane Campion. Netflix Photo

Drama/Western. USA/New Zealand, 2021. Original title: “The Power of the Dog”. 126′, SAM 16. From: Jane Campion. With: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee.

It is a western where time and time passes, but it is a drama because it focuses on a cowboy (Cumberbatch) whom everyone fears, who sees how his inner life is shaken when his brother brings his wife and son to live with him. . It is a firm candidate to win the statuettes for best film and direction. And supporting actor. AND…

Oscar nominations: 12

Awards: 1. Best Direction, for Jane Campion.

Where to see it: On Netflix.

Love without barriers



Ansel Elgort is Tony, and Rachel Zegler is Maria. disney photo

music drama. USA, 2021. Original title: “West Side Story”. 156′, SAM 13 R. From: Steven Spielberg. With: Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, Rita Moreno.

The director’s first musical ET is a new adaptation, more of the play than the movie with Natalie Wood and George Chakiris from 1961. A Romeo and Juliet Something updated, it is the love story of two young people of different ethnicities, between María, Puerto Rican (newcomer Rachel Zegler) and Tony (Ansel Elgort). The original film won 10, including best film.

Oscar nominations: 7

Awards: 1. Best Supporting Actress, for Ariana DeBose.

Where to see it: On Disney+.

Plus:

Charm



“Encanto”, with songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda. disney photo

animated comedy. USA, 2021. 99′, ATP. From: Jared Bush and Byron Howard.

No, no, the Colombian family of the Madrigals does not belong to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but all its members have superpowers. All except Mirabel, the protagonist to whom the Argentine Stephanie Beatriz gives the voice, in this wonder of Disney for which Lin-Manuel Miranda has written some beautiful songs. And it is she who can save the “little house” so that it does not lose its magic.

Oscar nominations: 3

Awards: 1. Best animated film

Where to see it: on Disney+

Tammy Faye’s eyes



Jessica Chastain and all her makeup, both Oscar winners. disney photo

Drama. USA, 2021. Original title: “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”. 126′, SAM 13. From: Michael Showalter. With: Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield.

Jessica Chastain, along with Andrew Garfield, play the married televangelist Bakker. Two who preached on television, who came to create a Christian TV network, which brought together 20 million viewers around the world. And that they (self) forged an empire, which even consisted of a Christian theme park, more hotels and restaurants. Until an embezzlement…

Oscar nominations: two

Awards: 2. Best Leading Actress, for Jessica Chastain, and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

where to see it: On cinemas.

no time to die



Daniel Craig said goodbye to 007 with this film. Photo IPU

action/thriller UK, USA, 2021. Original title: “No Time to Die”. 163′, SAM 13 R. From: Cary Joji Fukunaga. With: Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ralph Fiennes.

James Bond suffered a love disappointment, but if he had retired from the Service and spent his time drinking whiskey – he will drink a Martini mixed, not shaken – in Jamaica, he will return to the persecution when Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), from the CIA, contacts him. . It is that someone stole a deadly weapon, a poison that, if it falls into the wrong hands, can end the world.

Oscar nominations: 3

Awards: 1. Best song, for no time to dieby Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell.

Where to see it: It is no longer in theaters, we will have to wait for it to upload by streaming.

cruel

Comedy/Drama. USA, UK, 2021. 144′, SAM 13. By: Craig Gillespie. With: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Mark Strong, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser.

The two-tone-haired villain (Emma Stone) has been traumatized since childhood, with or without bullying. She is a free spirit, an indomitable woman whose war with her boss (played by Emma Thompson) will be one of pure passion, and pure modeling.

Oscar nominations: two

Awards: 1, costume design, for

Where to see it: On Disney+.