Where to see the award-winning films? Apple TV+, Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, HBO Max…

‘CODA’, ‘Dune’, ‘The Williams method’ or ‘The power of the dog’… Many of the great films awarded by the Hollywood Film Academy in this 94th edition held on the morning of March 28 in Spain are available on streaming platforms.

Here is the cast of the winning films in a night that will go down in Oscar history for the slap that Will Smith has hit Chris Rock after the comedian mocked his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hairstyle and compared it to Demi Moore’s in ‘Lieutenant O’Neil’.

‘CODA’

The film ‘CODA’ that Apple TV+ bought at Sundance It has been imposed on the, a priori, great favorite ‘The power of the dog’ (and Netflix). The ‘remake’ of the French ‘La familia Bélier’, centered on the story of a hearing daughter of deaf parents, was praised by critics and won many awards, such as those from the producer, actor and screenwriter unions, as well as others such as the BAFTAs. The production cost 10 million dollars and Apple TV + paid for it 25, although now it will know how to properly monetize the difference, in addition to having the honor of being the first platform to win the biggest Hollywood award. Actor Troy Kotsur has also made history by becoming the first deaf interpreter to win the golden statuette, in this case in the category of best supporting actor.

‘The power of the dog’

the last movie of the New Zealander Jane Campion started as the favourite, not only because it accumulated more nominations than none (12, including best film, director, actor and secondary performers), but because it came out blessed at the last Venice Film Festival (where it won the Silver Lion for best direction). However, this quirky western based on the 1967 novel of the same name, written by Thomas Savage and to which critics surrendered, only Campion has won the award for best direction. With ‘The power of the dog’, Netflix he aspired to the Oscar and to make history at the Academy.

‘dune’

Another great favorite‘Dune’which started with 10 nominations, He has won six Oscars in the end (best cinematography, editing, original soundtrack, production design, sound, visual effects). She has been the most awarded of the night. The ambitious production carried out by Denis Villeneuve that had to overcome the memory, more iconic than successful, of David Lynch’s ‘Dune’, adapts the initial parts of the homonymous story by Frank Herbert published in 1965, and has an explosive cast with Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa or Javier Bardem, among many others. The film, which is available on HBO Maxwill have a second part announced for October 2023.

‘The Williams method’

The ‘biopic’ about Richard Williamsthe father of American tennis players Serena and Venus Williams, could only seriously aspire to the category of best Actor for Will Smith, ultimately also producer of the film. Finally, and after the sonorous and disconcerting slap in the face of comedian Chris Rock On stage, the actor who played boxer Muhammad Ali in ‘Ali’ has gone up to collect his first Oscar. The film about a father’s ambition and tenacity is available to watch from the couch at home on hbo max (and for rent, on Apple TV +).

‘Tammy Faye’s eyes’

A ‘biopic’ of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker for which Jessica Chastain -also a producer- has won the Oscar for best actress is available at Disney Plus. The film directed by Michael Showalter co-stars Andrew Garfield, in the role of Jim Bakker, Tammy Faye’s ex-husband and co-founder of her Christian network The PTL Club.