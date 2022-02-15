where to see the candidate films in streaming

The 2022 Oscar nominations have arrived and awaiting the 94th awards ceremony to be held on Sunday March 27 there’s plenty of time to catch up at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood candidate films.

The Power of the Dog leads with 12 nominations, followed by Dunes with 10 nominations; Netflix got 27 Academy Awards nominations this year, Disney 23. Italy too, with It was the hand of God by Paolo Sorrentino, is in the running for the Academy Awards in the Best Foreign Film category.

Many of the movies 2022 Oscar nominees can be watched for free in streaming on Netflix, Disney +, Amazon Prime Video, NOW. Here is the list of films that have earned Oscar nominations and where to find them.

Oscar 2022 movies in streaming: where to watch them

If some movies like Licorice Pizza (3 nominations) e Belfast (7 nominations) are yet to be released in theaters, and others like A winning family – King Richard And The fair of illusions I’m in theaters these days, other films like The power of the dog And Dunes they are easily found in streaming. Here is the complete list.

Amazon Prime Video

Let’s start with Prime Video. Amazon’s streaming platform hosts two of the 2022 Oscar-nominated films in its February catalog:

Being the Ricardos (nominated for Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem for Best Actress in a Leading Role And Best Actor in a Leading Role )

(nominated for Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem for And ) The prince is looking for a son (Best Makeup and Hairstyle)

Netflix

Netflix has in its catalog the film that leads the 2022 Oscar nominations: The Power of the Dog (The power of the dog). The film directed by Jane Campion and based on the novel of the same name is a western set in 1920 starring Benedict Cumberbatch, and is in the running with 12 nominations including one for Best Picture.

Here are the films, cartoons and documentaries nominated for the 2022 Oscars on Netflix:

The Power of the Dog

Don’t Look Up

Tick, Tick … Boom!

It was the hand of God

The Mitchells against the machines

Robin Robin

Audible

Lead me home

Three songs for Benazir

Disney +

On Disney +, subscribers can find both films and animated films and documentaries in the running for the 2022 Oscars. The most anticipated is undoubtedly West Side Story by Steven Spielberg, which after landing in theaters will be released on Disney + on March 2. Also nominated for the 2021 Disney Pixar films Encanto, Luca and Raya and the Last Dragon. Available on the streaming platform Summer of Soul, centered on the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, nominated for an Academy Award for Best Documentary. So in summary, the 2022 Oscar nominated films available on Disney + are:

West Side Story

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Free Guy – Hero for play

Cruella

Encanto

Luca

Raya and the last dragon

Summer of Soul

NOW



Available streaming on NOW (and also on Sky Go) Dunes, the sci-fi film starring Timothée Chalamet set in the future on another planet, released in theaters in September. Dune garnered 10 nominations for the 2022 Oscars, including the most coveted for Best Picture.

Infinity and Apple TV

Our list of 2022 Oscar-nominated films available for streaming in Italy it ends with Madres Paralelasthe new film by Pedro Almodóvar with Penelope Cruzwhich has gotten 2 nominations, and which is on Infinityand finally The Secrets of the Heart (3 nominations) and Macbeth (3 nominations) available on Apple TV.