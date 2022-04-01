Where to see the ceremony and which artists will perform

The 64th Grammy Awards will return to a face-to-face ceremony, after last year it took place virtually. For the edition of this 2022 is contemplated a lineup dand artists like BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilishamong several more.

With this the maximum music party He hopes to return to his great glory days before the health pandemic. will be the Sunday April 3 when the ceremony takes place from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in the city Las VegasNevada, with everything and dozens of stars parading through the Red carpet.

After the leading role achieved by the Oscars, the delivery of the Grammy awards it will seek to find its own appeal. To do this, the conduct of the ceremony will be in charge of the South American comedian and actor Trevor Noah.

Where to watch the 2022 Grammy Awards?

The transmission of the Red carpet of these music awards will start at 5:30 p.m. (time of central Mexico) and it is expected that ceremony as such start at 7:00 p.m.

lovers of music and fans of many of the stars who will perform as part of the Showor that will be awarded, will have several options to follow this event.

The live broadcast will be transmitted by TNTin Mexico and Latin America, through the following channels:

dish-370

Izzi-610

Sky-415

Totalplay-435

Likewise, it can be followed by Paramount +

Which artists will be presented and which are the nominees?

Lto full list of those who will perform during the gala of the Grammy awards is the next:

billie eilish

Brandy Carlile

Brothers Osborne

bts

Lil Nas X

Jack Harlow

Olivia Rodrigo

Leslie Odom Jr.

nas

Rachel Zegler

Jon Batiste

Cynthia Erivo

Ben Platt

HER

Carrie Underwood

J Balvin

John Legend

Mary Becerra

silk sonic

As for the nominations, Jon Batiste leads the list of these prizes with 11 chances of obtaining a prize, followed by Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and HEReach of them has 8 nominations.

Among those making their debut at this award ceremony are Olivia Rodrigo with 7 nominations, highlights: Record of the Year, Album of the year and Song of the Year. While, Selena Gomez He competes for a statuette in the category of Revelation and Best Latin Pop Album, in the latter he is alongside Pablo Alborán, Álex Cuba, Paula Arenas, Camilo and Ricardo Arjona.

Mexico will be present with Christian Nodal, who is nominated for Best Regional Mexican Music Album.

With this, everything is ready to enjoy this Sunday the Grammy Awards 2022.

