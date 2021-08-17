where to see the film with Camila Cabello in streaming

If you are wondering where to stream the movie with Camila Cabello “Cinderella“, You should know that the latter will be available on Prime Video from September 3, 2021. Read on to learn more.

Produced by James Corden, Leo Pearlman, Jonathan Kadin and Shannon McIntosh, Cinderella is a musical reinterpretation of the homonymous fable, written and directed by Kay Cannon. In the role of the two main protagonists, Cinderella and Prince Charming, we find Camila Cabello and Nicholas Galitzine.

Where to see Cinderella in streaming

Cinderella it’s a title Amazon Original and will be available worldwide on Prime Video from September 3, 2021.

In order to see the movie with Camila Cabello it is necessary to subscribe to Amazon Prime Video, free for 30 days for all new customers or for 90 days with the special Prime Student promotion.

From September 3, after subscribing, you will be able to see Cinderella so completely free, even offline, where and when you want. Furthermore, during the free period of use, you will have access to all the titles available in the catalog and to the other incredible benefits included in the service offered by Amazon.

Find out all about Cinderella here.