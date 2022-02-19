Where to see the films nominated for the Oscars 2022

The monday march 28 The Oscar Awards ceremony will take place, an event of great importance for many lovers of the Seventh art. With so many productions that have Oscar nominations this 2022, it is possible that some of them have escaped you. And it is that, although it is true that the vast majority can currently only see it in movie theaters, in this article we want to tell you Where to watch the films nominated for the Oscars 2022 on streaming platforms.

Oscar nominated movies and where to watch them

Today, many of the films nominated for the Oscars can be seen legally through the different streaming platforms. And it is that, unlike what happened just a couple of years ago, many of those that have nominations have been released directly through these services.

Where to watch the movies nominated for Best Picture

Several of the films nominated in the Best Film of the Year category can be seen -and even downloaded- legally through different platforms.

dunes

Dunes | Image courtesy of HBO Max

Arrakis, the desert planet, feud of the Harkonnen family for generations, remains in the hands of the House of Atreides after the emperor cedes to it the exploitation of spice reserves, one of the most valuable raw materials in the world. galaxy and also a drug capable of amplifying consciousness and extending life.

Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac), Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) and their son, Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), arrive on the planet hoping to restore the renown of their house, but soon find themselves involved in a plot. of betrayals and deceit that will lead them to question their trust among those closest to them and to value the locals, the Fremen, a lineage of desert inhabitants with a close relationship with the spice.

Where to watch Dunes

You can see dunes (2021) on HBO Max

don’t look up

DON’T LOOK UP (L to R) JENNIFER LAWRENCE as KATE DIBIASKY, LEONARDO DICAPRIO as DR. RANDALL MINDY. Cr. NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX © 2021

don’t look up tells the story of two mediocre astronomers who must undertake a huge media tour to warn humanity of the arrival of a comet that will destroy the Earth.

don’t look up It has been nominated for Best Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Soundtrack and Best Editing.

Where to watch Don’t look up

You can see don’t look up on netflix.

CODA

Coda | Image courtesy of Apple TV+

The central theme of coda It is the transition to adulthood. Since childhood, Ruby Rossi (Emily Jones) has had to act as an interpreter for his parents and older brother. Too much pressure for such a small girl. Problems arise when Ruby is about to finish high school and must make decisions about her future.

At this crucial moment, an enthusiastic music teacher appears, played by Eugenio Derbezwhich encourages her to pursue her dream as a singer.

The girl will be trapped in a situation in which she must decide to become independent and live her life or continue helping her family with the business they have just set up.

Where to watch Tick, Tick…BOOM!

You can see Tick, Tick… ​​Boom! on netflix.

Macbeth

The Tragedy of Macbeth | Image courtesy of Apple TV+

Macbeth adapts one of the most remarkable works of William Shakespeare. This tragedy dramatizes the terrible physical and psychological effects of political ambition, depicting it through characters as memorable as Lady Macbeth.

The film stars Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Bertie Carvel, alex hassel, Corey Hawkin, harry melling and Brendan Gleeson.

Where to watch The Tragedy of Macbeth

You can see Macbeth on AppleTV+.

Being the Ricardos

Being the Ricardos | Image courtesy of Prime Video

Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) are threatened by serious personal accusations, political disrepute and cultural taboos in behind-the-scenes drama Being The Ricardosfrom the Oscar-winning screenwriter and director, Aaron Sorkins.

Through revealing insight into the couple’s complex romantic and professional relationship, the film takes the viewer into the writers’ room and onto the soundstage. This comes as it shows what happens to Ball and Arnaz behind closed doors in a critical week during the production of their groundbreaking sitcom, I Love Lucy.

Where Being The Ricardos

You can see Being The Ricardos on Prime Video.

Where to watch the films nominated for Best Animated Film

Do you want to see the films nominated for Best Animated Film? Taking into account that Disney has several, it will not be difficult for you to see them on its platform. Similarly, there are also tapes available on other services.

Charm

Charm | Image courtesy of Disney

High in the mountains of Colombia there is an enchanted place called Encanto. Here, in a magical house, lives the extraordinary Madrigal family where everyone has fantastic abilities.

Where to see Enchantment

You can see Charm on disney plus.

Luca

Luke | Image courtesy of Disney

In a beautiful town on the Italian Riviera, Luca and Alberto enjoy the summer while trying to hide their big secret: they are both sea monsters that turn into humans when dry.

Where to see Lucas

You can see Luca on disney plus.

Raya and the last dragon

Raya and the last dragon | Image courtesy of Disney

In the fantastic world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in perfect harmony. However, when evil forces threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Nearly 500 years later, those same evil forces have returned and Raya, a lone warrior, will have to find the last legendary dragon to rebuild a destroyed world and bring her people back together.

Where to see Raya and the last dragon on Disney plus.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

The Mitchells against the machines | Image courtesy of Netflix

The Mitchell family’s road trip, escorting one of their sons to his first day of college, is interrupted by a technological insurrection that threatens humanity.

Where to watch The Mitchells vs. the Machines

You can see The Mitchells vs. the Machines on netflix.

Where to see the films nominated in other categories

If you want to see films nominated in other categories (in this case for best costume and best documentary film), here are the links to the streaming platforms where they are available.

Cruella (Best Costume)

Emma Stone as Cruella in Disney’s live-action CRUELLA.

Determined to become a successful fashion designer, a young creative con artist named Estella teams up with a pair of crooks to survive on the streets of London. However, when her flair for fashion catches the eye of legendary designer Baroness von Hellman, Estella changes the course of her life until a series of events leads her to embrace her evil side and become the shrill and vindictive Cruella. .

Where to watch Cruella

You can see cruel on disney plus.

Writing with Fire (Best Documentary)

The story is told to us through Meera, the spokesperson and founder of the Khabar Lahariya newspaper, formed in 2002 solely by women. Around him, everyone predicted instant failure in the face of such “madness.” They currently have more than half a million subscribers on YouTube..

Where to watch Writing with Fire

Writing with fire | Image courtesy of Filmin

You can see writing with fire in filmin.

As you can see, thanks to platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Filmin, Disney plus or Apple TV+, you have endless great Oscar-nominated films at your disposal. And it is that, beyond a site to watch series online, all of them continue to bet on good cinema and, each time, with much higher quality.