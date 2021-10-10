where to see the James Cameron movie for free in streaming

It is always the right time for a great classic: despite the thousand and more television passages, therefore, to review a nineties piece of cinema of the last 30 years as the Titanic by James Cameron is never a bad idea. But which shores should we point to to enjoy the film that consecrated Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet?

From this point of view, in reality, the choice is almost obligatory: stopping at the most famous platforms among those available in our country, in fact, neither Netflix nor Amazon Prime Video offer us the colossal of 1997 about the tragedy of the most famous ocean liner in history.

Going by exclusion, therefore, all that remains is Disney +: in the catalog of the House of Mouse platform we can in fact find Titanic ready for yet another rewatch without the need to shell out additional amounts to those already required by the subscription to the well-known streaming service.

Loading... Advertisements

For those who do not intend to subscribe to Disney +, of course, there is always the rental hypothesis: the James Cameron film, in this case, is also available on Google Play, Apple TV + and Amazon Prime Video at a cost of 3.99 EUR. So what are you waiting for? Jack and Rose await you! Cinema aside, meanwhile, a few days ago the incredible LEGO set of the Titanic was announced.