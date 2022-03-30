Where to see the main films of the Oscars 2022

The 94th edition of the Oscars has been held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, in a gala that has regained the splendor of two years ago, with its red carpet, its face-to-face audience and the total absence of masks. Penelope Cruz, Jessica Chastain, Nicole Kidman, Kristen Stewart, Kirsten Dunst, Mila Kunis, Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Scott, Zoë Kravitz, Lady Gaga, Uma Thurman, Ariana DeBose, Jamie Lee Curtis… are some of the international stars who have traveled the 300 meters of the “red carpet” of the Oscars, leaving us looks that are already part of the history of cinema and fashion. And one more year there were many outfits that were added to the list of the most mythical dresses in history.

The gala will always be remembered for Will Smith’s slap in the face of Chris Rock after an unfortunate comment by the comedian about the actress Jada Pinkett-Smith, wife of the Oscar for Best Actor for ‘The Williams Method’ who, however, apologized in her speech thank you.

The Academy decided to award the prizes to all the technical categories outside the traditional gala: Original Music, Editing, Production Design, Makeup and Hairdressing, Sound, Documentary Short Film, Fiction Short Film and Animated Short Film, and so we were left without seeing Alberto Mielgo collect the award for Best Animated Short for his innovative proposal, ‘The wiper ‘.

On February 8, the Academy announced the nominees for the 2022 Oscars, led by veteran actor Leslie Jordan (‘Will & Grace’, ‘Maids and Ladies’), winner of an Emmy, and actress and producer Tracee Ellis Ross (“Blackish”). the western ‘The power of the dog’, Directed by Jane Campion and starring Benedict Cumberbatch, it confirmed all predictions and received no fewer than twelve nominations. You can see it on Netflix, like another of the films with the most nominations, ‘Don’t look up’.

On Disney + you have two of the most nominated films. It is the case of ‘West Side Story’Steven Spielberg’s revisitation of the great musical, and ‘Charm’, a sensational animated film full of values ​​for young and old. On HBO Max you will find the fantastic science fiction movie dunes, which has 10 nominations, while Amazon Prime has in its catalog ‘Being the Ricardos’with Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem.

Take this list and enjoy the winning and nominated films at the Oscars 2022. Give yourself a binge of good cinema!

