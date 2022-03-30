Where to see the main films of the Oscars 2022

Distributor
The 94th edition of the Oscars has been held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, in a gala that has regained the splendor of two years ago, with its red carpet, its face-to-face audience and the total absence of masks. Penelope Cruz, Jessica Chastain, Nicole Kidman, Kristen Stewart, Kirsten Dunst, Mila Kunis, Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Scott, Zoë Kravitz, Lady Gaga, Uma Thurman, Ariana DeBose, Jamie Lee Curtis… are some of the international stars who have traveled the 300 meters of the “red carpet” of the Oscars, leaving us looks that are already part of the history of cinema and fashion. And one more year there were many outfits that were added to the list of the most mythical dresses in history.
The gala will always be remembered for Will Smith’s slap in the face of Chris Rock after an unfortunate comment by the comedian about the actress Jada Pinkett-Smith, wife of the Oscar for Best Actor for ‘The Williams Method’ who, however, apologized in her speech thank you.
The Academy decided to award the prizes to all the technical categories outside the traditional gala: Original Music, Editing, Production Design, Makeup and Hairdressing, Sound, Documentary Short Film, Fiction Short Film and Animated Short Film, and so we were left without seeing Alberto Mielgo collect the award for Best Animated Short for his innovative proposal, ‘The wiper ‘.
On February 8, the Academy announced the nominees for the 2022 Oscars, led by veteran actor Leslie Jordan (‘Will & Grace’, ‘Maids and Ladies’), winner of an Emmy, and actress and producer Tracee Ellis Ross (“Blackish”). the western ‘The power of the dog’, Directed by Jane Campion and starring Benedict Cumberbatch, it confirmed all predictions and received no fewer than twelve nominations. You can see it on Netflix, like another of the films with the most nominations, ‘Don’t look up’.
On Disney + you have two of the most nominated films. It is the case of ‘West Side Story’Steven Spielberg’s revisitation of the great musical, and ‘Charm’, a sensational animated film full of values for young and old. On HBO Max you will find the fantastic science fiction movie dunes, which has 10 nominations, while Amazon Prime has in its catalog ‘Being the Ricardos’with Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem.
Take this list and enjoy the winning and nominated films at the Oscars 2022. Give yourself a binge of good cinema!
SUBSCRIBE TO AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
DISNEY MONTHLY SUBSCRIPTION
HBO MAX SUBSCRIPTION
Advertising – Continue reading below
‘Dune’ (10 nominations, 6 Oscars)
What is it about: The story of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), a brilliant young man born with a destiny greater than himself. In this epic, he must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As the forces of evil clash over one of the planet’s rarest resources, one with the power to unlock humanity’s full potential, only those who master their fears will survive.
Oscar: Best Sound, Best Visual Effects, Best Production Design, Best Soundtrack, Best Editing, Best Cinematography.
Nominations: Best Movie, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling.
WATCH ON HBO MAX
‘CODA: The Sounds of Silence’ (3 nominations, 3 Oscars)
What is it about: Ruby (Emilia Jones), the daughter of deaf adults, is the only hearing person in her family. When the family’s fishing business is threatened, Ruby finds herself torn between following her love of pursuing music and the fear of abandoning her parents.
Oscar: Best Movie, Best Supporting Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay.
In theaters. Coming soon to Apple TV+ and Movistar+.
‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ (2 nominations, 2 Oscars)
What is it about: Tammy Faye (Jessica Chastain), along with her husband Jim Bakker (Andrew Garfield), was a famous televangelist who dominated the field in the ’70s and ’80s, eventually running her own chain and theme park. But in the end her debts, infidelity and addictions ended her empire, but nothing about her sank her. A film based on the documentary of the same name by Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato that deals with the rise, fall and redemption of the televangelist.
Oscar: Best Leading Actress for Jessica Chastain and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.
WATCH MOVIE ON DISNEY+
‘The Windshield Wiper’ (1 nomination, 1 Oscar)
What is it about: Inside a cafe, after lunch and while smoking an entire pack of cigarettes, a middle-aged man asks himself and the audience an ambitious question: What is love? A collection of vignettes and situations will lead the man to the desired conclusion. Spanish short directed by Alberto Mielgo.
Oscar: Best Animated Short Film.
WATCH ON YOUTUBE
SEE ON MOVISTAR+
‘Belfast’ (7 nominations, 1 Oscar)
What is it about: A coming-of-age drama set in the turmoil of Northern Ireland in the late 1960s, the film follows young Buddy as he navigates a landscape of labor struggle, radical cultural change and sectarian violence. Buddy dreams of a glamorous future that will keep him out of trouble, but in the meantime, he finds solace in his charismatic father and mother, and his cheerful grandparents.
Oscar: Best Original Screenplay for Kenneth Brannagh.
Other nominations: Best Picture, Best Direction, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Song, Best Sound.
In theaters
‘The Power of the Dog’ (12 nominations, 1 Oscar)
what is it about: Phil Burbank (Benedict Cumberbatch) is a charismatic landowner who arouses fear and admiration in those around him. When her brother returns home with a new wife and her child, Phil sets about tormenting them…until the prospect of falling in love looms over him.
Oscar: Best Direction for Jane Campion.
Other nominations: Best Film, Best Leading Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor (2 nominations), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Soundtrack, Best Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Sound, Best Production Design.
WATCH ON NETFLIX
‘Charm’ (3 nominations, 1 Oscar)
What is it about: The story of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a magical house in a town located in a wonderful enclave called Encanto.
Oscar: Best animated film.
Other nominations: Best Soundtrack, Best Original Song.
WATCH ON DISNEY+
‘West Side Story’ (7 nominations, 1 Oscar)
What is it about: Reimagining of the original Broadway musical, “West Side Story,” by Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg, tells of the loves between young people and the tensions that ensue between the rival gangs of the Jets and the Sharks on the streets of New York in 1957.
Oscar: Best Supporting Actress for Ariana DeBose.
Nominations: Best Film, Best Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Sound, Best Production Design.
WATCH ON DISNEY+
‘The Williams Method’ (6 nominations, 1 Oscar)
What is it about: Richard (Will Smith) had a very clear vision of his daughters’ future and using unconventional methods, he devised a plan that will take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California to the Olympus of sports, turning them into legendary icons. The film shows the power of family, perseverance and unwavering faith as a means to achieve the impossible and impact the world.
Oscar: Best Leading Actor for Will Smith.
Nominations: Best Movie, Best Leading Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Song, Best Editing.
WATCH ON HBO MAX
‘Drive my car’ (4 nominations, 1 Oscar)
What is it about: Yusuke Kafuku, an actor and theater director, still unable to deal with his past, agrees to direct Uncle Vanya at a theater festival in Hiroshima. There he meets Misaki, an introverted young woman who will be his driver. In their comings and goings, confessions begin to emerge and the secrets of their mysterious lives are revealed.
Oscar: Best international film.
Nominations: Best Film, Best Direction, Best Adapted Screenplay.
Premiere on April 11 in Filmin.
‘The Alley of Lost Souls’ (4 nominations)
What is it about: An ambitious young pitchman (Bradley Cooper) with an undeniable talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words teams up with a psychologist (Rooney Mara) who is even more dangerous than he is.
Nominations: Best Film, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design.
WATCH ON DISNEY+
‘Don’t Look Up’ (4 nominations)
What is it about: Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an astronomy graduate student, and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio), make an astonishing discovery: a comet is orbiting the solar system. The problem? It is on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? That nobody cares. Apparently, warning humanity of the arrival of a planet killer the size of Everest is uncomfortable. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of uncaring President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her subservient son and chief of staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), to the broadcast of ‘The Daily Rip’, a lively morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). With just six months to go until the comet crashes, managing the daily news flow and gaining the attention of a social media-obsessed public before it’s too late… it’s surprisingly comical. But what has to be done to make the world look up?
Nominations: Best Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Soundtrack, Best Editing.
WATCH ON NETFLIX
‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ (3 nominations)
What is it about: Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand star in Joel Coen’s daring adaptation of William Shakespeare’s play: a tale of murder, madness, rage and cold ambition.
Nominations: Best Leading Actor, Best Cinematography and Best Production Design.
WATCH ON APPLE TV+
‘Being the Ricardos’ (3 nominations)
What is it about: During a week of production of “I love you, Lucy” – from the reading of the script on Monday to the recording with an audience on Friday – Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) face personal and professional crises that threaten their series, their careers and their marriage, in a film written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, which shows us behind the scenes.
Nominations: Best Leading Actor, Best Leading Actress and Best Supporting Actor.
SEE ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertising – Continue reading below