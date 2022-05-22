Where to see “The Valet”, the new film by Eugenio Derbez | StarPlus | DisneyPlus | The Valet nnda nnlt | SPORT-PLAY

After having joined the cast of “CODA”, the winner of the Oscar for Best Film of 2022, Eugenio Derbez is recharged and aims to have another great success with “The Valet” (“El Valet”, in Spanish), the film that stars and produces the same Mexican.

Although the film was released by the streaming platform on May 20, all those who follow the actor’s career and lovers of the romantic comedy genre are waiting to know how and where to see it.

If you are also one of them; Next, we inform you how you can enjoy the film, which is a remake of the French film “The Valet” (2006) by Francis Veber. This new version is directed by Richard Wong and written by Bob Fisher and Rob Greenberg.

Australian actress Samara Weaving and Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez star in “The Valet” (Photo: Frederic J. Brown / AFP)

HOW AND WHERE TO ENJOY “THE VALET” BY EUGENIO DERBEZ?

As we mentioned at the beginning, “The Valet” premiered on May 20, 2022 and is already available on the streaming platform, but the broadcast channel will vary depending on your location.

If you are in the United States: Hulu and Disney Plus.

IF you are in Mexico and Latin America: Star Plus.

To enjoy “El Valet”, you only need to have a subscription to any of the aforementioned streaming platforms.

Diany Rodríguez, Samara Weaving, Eugenio Derbez, Marisol Nichols, Betsy Brandt, Max Greenfield and Noemí González attend the premiere of “The Valet” at the Montalban Theater in Hollywood, California on May 11, 2022 (Photo by Frédéric J. Brown / AFP)

WHAT IS “THE VALET” ABOUT?

“The Valet” tells the stories of Olivia Allan, a Hollywood actress who has an affair with city developer and married billionaire Vincent Royce, and Antonio Flores, a divorced valet parking worker who lives with his mother. , but shares custody of his teenage son with his ex-wife Isabel.

One night, when Olivia is with Vincent, Antonio has an accident nearby and the three of them are photographed together by the paparazzi, which generates rumors about the girl’s affair with the wealthy young man.

Because Vincent doesn’t want to lose his company if his wife divorces him, he devises a plan for Olivia and Antonio to pretend to be a couple. She accepts the proposal because she wants to avoid any bad publicity before the premiere of her new movie “Earhart”.

TRAILER OF “THE VALET”

CAST OF “THE VALET”

Eugenio Derbez as Antonio Flores, the ‘Valet’ parking lot.

Samara Weaving as Olivia Allan, a Hollywood actress.

Max Greenfield as Vincent Royce, a billionaire.

Betsy Brandt as Kathryn Royce, Vincent’s wife.

Marisol Nichols as Isabel, Antonio’s ex-wife.

Amaury Nolasco as Benny, Antonio’s brother-in-law.

Carmen Salinas as Cecilia, Antonio’s mother.

Noemí González as Clara, Antonio’s sister.

Armando Hernández as Rudy, a valet parking attendant.

Carlos Santos as Javier, another valet parking worker.

Ravi Patel as Kapoor, a private investigator hired by Vincent.

John Pirruccello as Stegman, a private investigator hired by Kathryn.

Diany Rodriguez as Natalie, the owner of a bicycle sales and repair shop.

Tiana Okoye as Amanda, Olivia’s assistant.

Ji Yong Lee as Mr. Kim, Cecilia’s lover and Antonio’s landlord.