Where to see the winning films of the Oscars 2022

Despite initial resistance from the industry, in recent years the platforms managed to get into the most important film awards. Not only that, they have won many awards. Here, we take a look at some that are available for streaming.

“King Richard” on HBO Max

Will Smith plays the father of the Williams tennis players in “King Richard: A Winning Family” (Photo: Press).

In the last ceremony, in addition of the controversy over Will Smith’s reactionthe biopic King Richard: A Winning Family directed by Reinado Marcus Green, was successful.

It’s about the father of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams, Richard Williams, represented in fiction by Smith. His role gave him the Oscar for best actor, but his award was overshadowed by the scene that got all the comments.

If you are interested in sports, especially tennis and its history, you have to see this movie. An opportunity to know the life of two of the most extraordinary athletes of all time, Serena and Venus Williams, tennis icons worldwide.

“Dune” on HBO Max

In this image released by Warner Bros. Pictures, Timothee Chalamet, left, and Rebecca Ferguson in a scene from “Dune.” (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

In second place, with six Oscars, dunesthe science fiction film by Denis Villeneuve was the big winner of the night. It took the recognition for: best original soundtrack, best editing, best photography, best special effects, best production design and best sound.

Despite the big wins, it didn’t take home the long-awaited Oscar for best picture, which fans hope its sequel will achieve. Dune: Part Twoconfirmed for 2023.

This adaptation of the homonymous novel by Frank Herbert shows a fascinating universe, with an audiovisual proposal that will leave you speechless. Plans, composition, and a magnificent sound go through this feature film that cannot be missing from your top three films to see.

“Coda”, on Amazon Prime Video

Troy Kotsur in CODA. (Photo: press)

Finally, the winner of the most anticipated award of the night: Coda: signs of the hearttook the distinction of best movie 2022. The film was also awarded the prizes for best adapted screenplay and best supporting actor. The latter was won by Troy Kotsur for his role as Frank, the deaf father of a teenage singer. He became the second deaf interpreter to win a statuette.

The independently produced feature film is written and directed by Sian Heder. It tells the emotional story of a young woman, played by Emilia Jones, who is the only hearing person in her deaf family. This is what the name of the film refers to. coda (acronym for Child Of Deaf Adults, “child of deaf parents”). Applause for a film that seeks to make hearing disability visible.