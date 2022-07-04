Where to see ‘Time to kill’ tonight, an arduous trial with a quartet of luxury protagonists

Many will even deny that they do, but there is something I don’t know what about watching a movie on television at the end of the day that cannot be explained. It doesn’t matter if one has been seen a thousand times, it makes you stay rooted to the sofa and swallow movies, commercials and whatever comes your way. Perhaps the reason is nostalgic for the title that will be broadcast, or perhaps laziness for not getting up to locate the remote leaves us looking at the screen; whatever it is, hundreds of people go through the same situation every night. Luckily for everyone, there is always something to watch to pass the time, either on digital platforms or on regular television.

Lovers of stories that bring together a good dose of crime, drama and suspense cannot miss this night Time to kill (1996) at 10:25 p.m. on Paramount. A 149-minute feature film directed by Joel Schumacher, which adapts the novel of the same name that John Grisham -who is also the film’s screenwriter- published in 1989.

A story that begins with a cruel murder of a 10-year-old black girl and is answered with a crime of passion by her father. All this unleashes a situation of tension that is increasing in a small southern Mississippi town called Canton, where the Ku Klux Klan comes to the fore with excessive violence.

Matthew McConaughey, Sandra Bullock, Samuel L. Jackson and Kevin Spacey lead this tense story where each plays a key role. Carl Lee Hailey (Samuel L. Jackson) decides to take the law into his own hands after two drunken white boys rape and murder his daughter. Young attorney Jake Brigance (Matthew McConaughey) and his assistant Ellen Rock (Sandra Bullock) defend him. There is no longer time for mistakes, but moments of doubt appear and they distrust those things that they took for granted.

On the other side we have Rufus Bucley (Kevin Spacey), who stands his ground as a relentless prosecutor and eager to bring the full weight of the law to bear on Carl Lee.

The Matthew McConaughey Reveal

This role as a lawyer was one of Matthew McConaughey’s first great performances. In fact, his performance earned him the Best Newcomer award at the MTV Movie Awards (1997) and he was nominated for the Chicago Film Critics Association Awards.

Although McConaughey initially auditioned for the role of Freddie Lee Cobb, after reading the script he decided he wanted the role of Jake Brigance and asked the director for a casting opportunity. Joel Schumacher auditioned him privately and was convinced that he should be the one to be part of the main cast.

In the lurch were renowned actors like Woody Harrelson, who wanted to play that role, but his candidacy was rejected by John Grisham.