Where to stream Oscar-winning movies

‘The power of the dog’, ‘Dune’ or ‘West Side Story’ are now available on platforms

On March 27, the 2022 Oscars award ceremony was held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The power of the dog, Dune or West Side Story, some of the winners, can already be enjoyed on different streaming platforms, and other of these stories continue in theaters. We tell you where to find them.

‘The power of the dog’ (Netflix)

Jane Campion’s latest film was one of the favorites at the 94th Academy Awards with 12 nominations, including Best Picture. Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee have also earned one in the acting categories. This cowboy story that delves into the idea of ​​toxic masculinity has not been without controversy for unquestioningly questioning concepts as outdated as manhood. It can be seen on Netflix since last December and Jane Campion has won her first Oscar in the category of Best Direction.

Denis Villeneuve directed a new adaptation of Frank Hebert’s science fiction novel that seemed ready to sweep the most technical categories of this edition of the Oscar Awards, as it finally happened, with five wins. The first of what will be two companion films features Timothée Chalamet in the role of Paul Atreides. Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya and Javier Bardem are also in the cast.

‘West Side Story’ (Disney+)

The new version of the 1957 musical classic directed by Steven Spielberg was a resounding failure in theaters despite the good reviews it received, probably due to the rise in restrictions caused by the pandemic. Its arrival on Disney + just a week ago has managed to reach a wide audience that seems to be enjoying it deeply based on the conversation it has generated on social networks. Ariana DeBose has made history by becoming the first openly queer actress to win the statuette in the Best Supporting Actress category.

‘The Williams Method’ (HBO Max)

Will Smith started as the favorite in all the pools for his leading role in The Williams Method for Best Leading Actor and finally won the statuette. The film that chronicles the path of the Williams sisters to dominate world tennis can be seen on HBO Max from March 7.

The film that delves into the origins of one of the most charismatic Disney villains, Cruella de Vil, won the Oscar for Best Costume. The feature film is set in the vibrant 70s of London and has Emma Stone as its protagonist. A hooligan comedy somewhat darker than usual in Disney films that is already preparing its sequel.

‘Drive My Car’ (Film)

It was one of the cinematic surprises of last year. Drive My Car was presented at the Cannes Festival during the summer of 2022, then won the award for Best Original Screenplay and entered the competition for the Palme d’Or, a recognition that finally went to Julia Ducournau’s Titane. In recent years, the French event has become a good place to find out in advance which titles can reach the Oscars, as finally happened with this feature film by Japanese Ryûsuke Hamaguchi. The film took home the statuette for Best Foreign Film.

The feature film that has won the Oscar for Best Animated Film can be seen on Disney + since last Christmas. A trip to Colombia that elevates the different.

‘Belfast’ and ‘Coda’ (Cinemas)

Belfast, the film that won the award for Best Screenplay, and CODA, the winner in the Best Picture category, are still in theaters.

