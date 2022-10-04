The Walking Dead is coming to an end, but it has established itself as one of the best zombie series of the last era and you should know that there is a platform that has all its seasons if you want to start watching it.

The Walking Dead is currently airing part 3 of its 11th season, closing one of the most talked about stories on television in recent years. This is the screen adaptation of the homonymous comic by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore and Charlie Adlard, which was initially in charge of Frank Darabont, but due to various conflicts he left the position that was also held by Glen Mazzara, Scott M. Gimple and Angela Kang throughout the series. Where can you see all deliveries?

The main premise with which the show began revolves around a group of survivors of a zombie apocalypse, trying to stay alive under the constant threat of attacks from these unconscious undead, who are also known as Walkers. With the fall of humanity, the people who fight daily are also confronted with other survivors who formed communities with their own set of laws and morals, leading to conflicts between the groupings.

Its cast has changed throughout its development, but the central figure is andrew lincoln playing Rick Grimes. Other members of the main cast with their own journey in the production are: Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Danai Gurira, Chandler Riggs, Steven Yeun, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. You can find all of them and their history in one place today!

+Where to watch all seasons of The Walking Dead

In the United States, the series can only be seen on AMC, but its international distribution is handled by Fox Networks Group. Being a parent company that since 2019 has been part of Disney after its acquisition, the titles went to their streamings. That is why all seasons of The Walking Dead They are currently available on the Star+ or Disney+ platforms.depending on which country you are in.

While the show is coming to an end with one last installment of episodes, you should also know that the franchise will not be abandoned. In 2020 they announced two spin-off series: one focused on Daryl Dixon and another anthology, Tales of the Walking Deadwith backstories of the characters that was released in August 2022. In addition, they confirmed The Walking Dead: Dead City with Maggie and Negan, and an untitled production about Rick Grimes and Michonne.